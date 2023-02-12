Former Pakistani PM blames ‘negligence’ of security forces for rise in terrorism





Lahore, Pakistan

Since being ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last April, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has publicly sparred with the military, despite previously enjoying a close relationship with the institution. the most powerful in the country.

He accuses then-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of conspiring with his political opponents to depose him with the help of US allegations that Washington, the Pakistani military and the government have denied to many times.

Khan calls Pakistan’s two political dynasties the Sharifs and Bhuttos who lead the 13-party alliance currently in power and accuses them of embezzling millions of dollars, but his administration has failed to successfully pursue the charges corruption against them.

In an extensive interview with VOA’s Islamabad correspondent Sarah Zaman, Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, said it was security force negligence that allowed the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, to take over their activities. He expressed hope that the military would stop interfering in politics and establish good relations with Washington despite accusing it of conspiring to oust him.

This transcript has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

VOA: Your relationship with the Pakistani army has evolved in a very short time. When you were in power, you and the military seemed to be on the same page. You not only accused the top brass of conspiring to get you ousted, but also that the military did not give you enough room to govern and that they were in charge. What kind of relationship do you think the military should have with the civilian government and with any political party?

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan: Well, let me first define what you mean by the military. Military [in Pakistan] signifies a man, the chief of the army. Thus, the whole policy of the military vis-à-vis their relations with the civilian government depends on the personality of a single man. The positive side during our relationship with Gen. [Qamar Javed] Bajwa, rather than the army, we were on the same page, which meant we had the organized force of the Pakistani army to help us and we worked together, and you know, Pakistan was seen as one COVID-19 success stories. Now the problem was that General Bajwa favored some of the biggest crooks in this country, and he didn’t think corruption was a big deal, and he wanted us to work with them. What did that mean [was] giving them immunity from their corruption cases.

He had a very close relationship with Shehbaz Sharif, the current Prime Minister. And, for some reason, he conspired, and this regime change happened.

VOA: He rejects these allegations. But, if you return to power, what makes you think things will be different? That the army which has always played a huge role in Pakistan would back down?

Khan: the guiding principle of balance [of power] it is that the elected government which has the responsibility, which the people have mandated by their vote, must also have the authority. You cannot separate responsibility and authority. So, if the authority belongs to the chief of the army, [but] the responsibility rests with the Prime Minister, no management system works.

VOA: But do you think it could be different next time? And if you don’t believe it, why do you want to run for re-election?

Khan: Maybe it’s because Pakistan is changing all the time, and I’m sure among the new military leadership there’s a realization that this regime change experiment has gone wrong. Pakistan’s economy is in a tailspin, we are facing the worst crisis in our history, the economic crisis, but not only the crisis of governance, and there is no way out of it. The only way is for us to have a paradigm shift with [how] Pakistan was executed.

VOA: You’ve been campaigning for the election for almost 10 months now, but you’ve also said you don’t think the next election will be free and fair. Will you accept the results if your party does not win a majority?

Khan: They have completely destroyed credibility as an impartial election commission. So there won’t be free and fair elections, but there will be elections.

VOA: Will you accept the results if your party does not win a majority in the general election?

Khan: It’s premature to say. How can I tell right now the extent of the rigging they are going to do. There was a municipal election in [the southern province] Sindh, all political parties have rejected the local government election, all will be rigged there but to what extent? I can’t say now.

VOA: Let’s talk about foreign policy. Do you believe that the Afghan Taliban government is friendly to Pakistan?

Khan: First of all, whatever the government in Afghanistan, Pakistan must have good relations with them. I did my best with the Ghani government because our interest is that having good relations with the Kabul government means that we have a 2,500 kilometer border with them. Which means that if there are problems with terrorism, then they will help us.

VOA: But so far, even the Pakistani government says it is not getting help from the Afghan Taliban to fight terrorism as it would have liked.

Khan: You know, what’s troubling is that our foreign minister, he spent almost all of his time outside Pakistan, but he didn’t make a single visit to Afghanistan.

I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but do we want a repeat of what happened in Pakistan from 2005 to 2015, where Pakistan suffered, suffered from terrorism all along the Afghan border? I think we are not in a position to have another war on terrorism. And the only way is to somehow get Kabul to work with us so that we can deal with this issue together.

VOA: One of the reasons why terrorism has increased in Pakistan is that, according to the National Counter Terrorism Authority, the time that was taken for negotiations with the TTP was used by this group to reorganize . These talks started when you were in power. Do you maintain your decision to give the green light to these talks?

Khan: Well, first of all, what were the choices [the] The Pakistani government had to face once the Taliban took over and they decided on the TTP, and we are talking about 30, [30,000] to 40,000 people, you know, including families, once they decided to send them back to Pakistan? Should we have just lined them up and taken them down, or should we have tried to work with them to reinstall them?

We had a meeting, and the idea was that the resettlement should be done with the agreement of the politicians from all along the border, the FATA [tribal] region, and with the security forces, plus the TTP. But that never happened because our government left and once our government was overthrown, the new government looked the other way.

In the meantime, this threat has increased and it is possible that they have regrouped, but then where were the Pakistani security forces? Where were the intelligence agencies? Couldn’t they see them [re]grouping? So the problem is, how could we be held responsible for their negligence?

VOA: Throughout the past year, at rallies, your narrative was that the United States conspired with your political opponents to remove you from office [a claim the Biden administration has denied]. If you return to power, what kind of challenges do you see in repairing your relationship with Washington?

Khan: Well, first of all, international relations shouldn’t be based on personal egos. They should be based on the interest of people in your country. The Pakistani people, their interest is that we have [a] good relationship with the USUS being a superpower and our biggest trading partner. Pakistan exports more to the United States than any other country.

Whatever happened, now that things are unfolding, it was not the United States who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It was unfortunately, from the evidence that has come to light, General Bajwa who somehow managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. And so he [the plan to oust me] was not imported from there. It was exported from here to there.

VOA: Do you still believe that the United States played a role in your removal?

Khan: Well, encryption is real. It was an official meeting [that] initiated [conversation on] on both sides, between Donald Lu, the Under Secretary of State for South Asia, and the Ambassador of Pakistan, and it was taken to the National Security Council and the cabinet.

That said, it’s in the past, we have to move on. It is in Pakistan’s interest to have good relations with the United States and that is what we intend to do.

VOA: In your interview with The New Yorker, you were asked about your stance on human rights and China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslims. In the past, your first position was that this is not happening. Later you said you’d rather chat [this issue with China] in private. But [in the interview] you said you didn’t basically denounce China for its abuse of Uyghurs because it could cost Pakistan dearly because Pakistan is very heavily dependent on China. Does this mean that you speak on behalf of the Palestinians or the Kashmiris, because there are no serious political consequences for Pakistan? Is this how a country should manage its moral positions?

Khan: Remember, the prime minister of a country, his main responsibility is his own people. So you don’t want to make moral statements about other countries, which would affect the lives of your people. I will give you an example. We were told to take [a] to position oneself on [Russias war in] Ukraine. We have decided to remain neutral. India has decided to remain neutral, the first strategic partner of the USA Why? Because India thought reasonably of its own people. He got oil from Russia at 40% off. So by taking sides you can actually affect the lives of your own people.

My responsibility as Prime Minister was the 220 million people of my own country, and that’s exactly what Western countries do, they don’t take a stand when it harms their economic interests. Kashmir, the United Nations Security Council has adopted resolutions on Kashmir, a disputed territory. India unilaterally took over Kashmir. No response from Western countries because it is a strategic partner. So countries like us that have large populations hovering around the poverty line, we at least don’t have the luxury of making moral statements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/former-pakistan-pm-blames-security-forces-negligence-for-rising-terrorism-/6958984.html

