India belongs to me as much as to PM Modi and Bhagwat, this land is the cradle of Islam: Chief Jamiat

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chairman Maulana Mahmood Madani claimed India was the ‘cradle of Islam’ and claimed the country belonged to him as much as to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of the RSS Mohan Bhagwat.

Madani said it is wrong to suggest that Islam came from outside, while claiming that the “first prophet of Islam Adam descended here”.

The Jamiat leader called on the RSS to urge its affiliates to avoid “hate and enmity” and work together to make the country the most developed in the world. He also urged Hindus and Muslims in the country to challenge extremism and live together in peace.

Madani’s remarks came during his two speeches on a Friday evening and the other on a Saturday afternoon during the ongoing annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) here at the Ramlila field.

“The distinction of this land is that the first prophet of Islam Adam descended here. This land is the cradle of Islam and the first homeland of Muslims. Therefore, to say that Islam is a religion that came from exterior is completely false and historically baseless,” he said on Friday.

“This is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, so much does it belong to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is an inch ahead of them nor an inch ahead of Mahmood,” he said. he declares.

Islam is a religion of this country and it is also the oldest of all religions, he said.

“The last prophet of Islam, Muhammad, came to complement the same religion. So, I have no qualms saying that India is the best place for Hindi Muslims,” ​​Madani said.

In his remarks on Saturday, Madani expressed concern over the alleged increase in incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech in the country.

Chief Jamiat called on the RSS to work together with all to make the country the most developed and ideal in the world.

“We want to make it clear here that we have no religious or ethnic enmity with the RSS and the BJP, but our differences are based on ideology,” Madani said.

“In the current situation, Jamiat calls on the RSS and its leaders to take practical measures in light of the current ideas of their leaders and convince their affiliated organizations to cast the veil of hatred and bigotry,” he said. declared.

“We don’t hold any grudge against promoting Santan Dharma, and you shouldn’t hold any grudge against promoting Islam,” Madani said.

Madani also pointed out that the percentage of people spreading hatred in the country is very low and the majority are still secular and believe in tolerance.

“In the current dark atmosphere of hatred, we welcome and support anyone who tries to engage in dialogue and understand each other’s ideas in order to foster stronger mutual relationships,” Madani said.

Mutual negotiation is the solution to all problems, he said.

The plenary session of the event is due to take place on Sunday.

According to a statement released by Jamiat on Saturday, the prominent Muslim organization also passed a 17-point resolution.

Jamiat opposed efforts to implement a uniform civil code in India, the statement said.

He argued that the UCC will have a direct impact on the unity and diversity of the country, and is contrary to the spirit of democracy and the constitutional guarantees set out in Articles 25 to 29 of the Constitution.

The Jamiat alleged that the government’s efforts in this direction are motivated by a policy of “vote banking” rather than the protection of fundamental rights. He called on Muslims to stand firm in implementing Islamic Sharia and protecting women’s rights in accordance with Islamic teachings, the statement said.

During its 34th General Session, the Jamiat also recommended measures to protect the freedom and autonomy of madrassas

Despite their contributions to the country, part of society and even some Muslims are spreading misconceptions about madrassas and blaming them for terrorism, Jamiat said.

The meeting recommended various measures to remedy the situation, including using the media to correct the “distorted” image of the madrassas, protecting them from terrorism and anti-national activities and respecting the laws of the country for their management.

In its resolutions, the Jamiat also expressed concern over the alleged rise in Islamophobia and incitement to hatred against the Muslim community in the country.

The organization called for immediate action, including a separate law to severely punish those who spread hatred and incite violence against minorities.

The organization also warned youth and student organizations to be wary of anti-patriotic elements and avoid organizations that spread extremism and violence in the name of Islam.

“The general session of the Jamiat condemned the Islamophobic campaign waged by the media,” the statement said.

The Jamiat also expressed concern over the protection of Muslim endowment properties (Waqf) and their income.

He raised the issue of alleged “forced evictions” of homeless people, arrests of thousands of people “in the name of child marriage” and incidents of attacks and “mass lynching” of Dalits and Muslims.