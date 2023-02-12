Trump lawyers reportedly set to appeal Pence’s subpoena on executive privilege grounds





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will appeal the subpoena issued to former Vice President Mike Pence by the special counsel investigating the 45th president on executive privilege grounds, according to multiple reports.

Sources close to Pence confirmed on Friday that the former vice president was subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed in November to lead the Justice Department’s investigations into the response from Trump to his 2020 election defeat, his role in the January 2020 election. 6 Capitol Riot and his handling of classified documents. On Friday night, CBS News reported that Trump’s legal team planned to fight the subpoena, which NBC News and The New York Times say is tied to Jan. 6 and election issues.

PENCE ASSIGNED BY SPECIAL ADVISOR OVERSIGHT OF TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS

Representatives for the former president did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment on the reported legal strategy, which was also confirmed by NBC News on Saturday. The Justice Department also did not immediately respond.

It is not publicly known when Smith issued the subpoena for Pence’s testimony, although The New York Times reports that Pence’s team and DOJ officials in talks over a voluntary interview had reached an impasse. On the question. This standoff, which lasted for months, led Smith to seek the subpoena. Pence was first contacted in November by the Justice Department.

If true, the decision by Trump’s legal team would not be the first time the former president has used executive privilege, which can protect certain confidential communications within the executive, to thwart various investigations. he has faced since taking office. While these efforts have been largely unsuccessful, they have effectively slowed many investigations into his conduct. It’s unclear whether such a decision can work in the Pence case.

Pence is the most high-profile Trump administration figure to be subpoenaed in Smith’s investigation, though he’s far from the only high-profile name the special counsel is demanding to testify. Smith also subpoenaed Robert O’Brien, who served as Trump’s national security adviser until Biden took office, as part of his investigation. Facing questions about Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 events and his handling of classified documents, O’Brien invoked executive privilege to avoid providing answers, according to CNN.

The deterioration of the relationship between Trump and Pence has been well documented, both in the latter’s memoirs published late last year and in the proceedings of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6. Despite their differences, Trump continues to praise his former running mate, telling Fox News after Pence’s subpoena was released on Friday that the former vice president is a “very honorable man.”

Pence and his team, meanwhile, have yet to comment on the subpoena. Despite not cooperating with the House investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, the former vice president has previously signaled his willingness to comply with Justice Department investigations. .

