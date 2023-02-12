February 10, 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake news





Monday deadly earthquake has left millions of people homeless in Turkey and Syria in the mid winteraccording to aid organizations, and survivors are finding refuge in temporary shelters amid freezing temperatures. In Syria alone, around 5.37 million people will need housing assistance, according to a preliminary estimate by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, There is always glimmers of hope for the survivors under the rubble. On the fifth day since the earthquake, teams were able to rescue a mother and her two daughters, as well as another family of six in Turkey. But the pace of rescues has slowed. Meanwhile, families are in mourning as they begin to bury their loved ones. Salma Salazar, who lost family members, told CNN his family is “very sorry”. Here’s what you need to know: A record earthquake: Monday’s disaster was the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey in more than 80 years. The earthquake claimed more than 23,000 lives, more than those killed in The Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011. Government intervention: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the country’s government will pay citizens’ rent for a year if they do not wish to stay in tents. He also promised punishment for “abusers” involved in the crime during his declared state of emergency. He reported attacks on businesses and robberies in areas affected by the earthquake. Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday that legal investigations had started for builders in quake-affected areas, according to Turkish state media Anadolu. Aid efforts: Erdogan said more than 141,000 rescue workers are working on the ground in Turkey’s 10 earthquake-hit provinces. And according to the White House, the United States will step up its aid to Turkey and Syria. But in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad criticized western country Friday for failing to “consider the human condition”. His comment is in line with statements heard by Syrian government and state media officials, who singled out the lack of humanitarian aid and hampered rescue equipment on American and European sanctions. The Syrian government on Friday approved sending aid to rebel-held territory in the country’s northwest, but the aid group International Organization for Migration told CNN it had not received no details from officials on the announcement.

