China mocks Biden for knocking down balloons with fighter jets: Hysterical, ridiculously juvenile

News outlets belonging to the Chinese Communist Party claim that President Biden only succeeded in making the US military weaker by pitting fighter jets against a surveillance balloon and an unknown “object” and making China the responsible part of the relationship while blaming the United States. for holding a “hysterical” stance on China.

“The Joe Biden administration’s handling of the China ball affair last week was intended to show the strategic strength of the United States amid fierce Republican attacks and low approval ratings from U.S. officials,” he said. said an editorial in China Daily, the country’s largest media. “But instead, it showed the world how immature and irresponsible, even hysterical, the United States has been in handling the case.”

The op-ed, which also appeared in Peoples Daily, another state-owned media source, said Bidens’ unpopularity in the United States and pressure from Republicans to get tough on China are what prompted Biden to “overreact” to the ball incident.

“The United States should have handled the ball affair calmly and responsibly without being sidetracked by bitter domestic partisan politics, because a conflict between the two countries would spell disaster for the entire world,” the editorial said. .

This op-ed appeared the same day the US shot down a so far unidentified object, prompting extremist Chinese publication Global Times to accuse Biden of staging a ‘juvenile prank’ in the sky in order to sound tough on China.

“Less than a week after a US fighter jet fired a missile and shot down a Chinese balloon, a completely innocuous civilian airship designed for weather use, the US on Friday shot down an unidentified object around the Alaska by order of President Joe Biden,” he added. says an editorial in this newspaper. “Stuck in typical partisanship and political correctness, White House orders become ridiculously juvenile.”

The Global Times column said it seems clear that Biden shot down the second object quickly after being criticized for taking his time with the first object. He also accused the administration of trying to make the US military look fearsome by going after China’s insistence they are civilian airships.

“The United States has made a good case that the F-22 is invincible, while its enemies are balloons,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s how the United States brags about shooting down balloons.”

“Is the United States strong or weak? It seems damn difficult in the face of balloons, civilian airships and other innocuous objects. But in the face of the real battlefield, the choice of the United States is to exhaust the others,” he added, in an apparent reference. American support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Despite China’s efforts to focus on partisan fighting in the United States, Republicans and Democrats in the House voted unanimously this week to condemn China for sending at least one and possibly more other balloons and other ships in US airspace.

Both sides said it was China that was provoking the US, not the other way around, and together said China’s word should not be taken. In January, both parties voted to create a new committee to give greater attention to China, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said “the era of trust in communist China is over”.

This week, Democrats also had harsh words for China for trying to downplay its routine intrusion into US airspace.

“China says it reserves the right to retaliate against America for the temerity of shooting down its spy balloon over our territory,” said Rep. Brad Sherman, D-California. “This arrogance should not surprise us. It is the product of decades of China successfully pushing us and getting away with murder.”

“This balloon woke up the American people, and it should wake us up to the much bigger things that China has done,” Sherman added.