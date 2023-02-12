Schools become a flashpoint for Republicans eyeing the White House





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump has called on parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador who is expected to announce her White House candidacy next week, is among the Republicans taking on critical race theory.

In the early stages of the 2024 GOP presidential race, the parents’ rights movement and lessons for school kids are emerging as flashpoints.

The focus on issues related to racism, sexuality and education is a way for potential White House candidates to stand out in a crowded field, suggesting new, deeper ways for the government to shape what happens in local classrooms.

But the effort has drawn criticism from LGBTQ advocacy groups, teachers’ unions, some parent and student activists, and those concerned about efforts to avoid lessons about systemic racism. Democrats have called those efforts racial baiting and an inappropriate injection of politics into schools.

What’s seen now, at least during this time, is much more focused on so-called culture war issues, said Jeffrey Henig, a professor of political science and education at Columbia University’s Teachers College.

Nowhere is the drive more visible than in Florida, where DeSantis has made an aggressive push against what he calls woke politics.

He gained national attention last year for signing the so-called Dont Say Gay Bill, banning sexual orientation and gender identity instruction for young elementary school students, as well as the material deemed not age-appropriate, which critics say is vague and could stifle class discussion. He also signed the Stop WOKE Act in 2022, a law that restricted the teaching that members of a race are inherently racist or should feel guilty for the past actions of others of the same race, among other things.

DeSantis has also extended his political influence to local school board races, endorsing candidates last year in what had been nonpartisan contests and flipping at least three boards from a Liberal majority to a Conservative majority.

More recently, he blocked high schools from teaching a new advanced placement course in African American studies, saying it was a violation of state law and historically inaccurate. Beyond K-12 schools, he named six conservative administrators to the board of a small liberal arts college and he announced his intention to prevent state colleges from having programs on the diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

Critical race theory, a way of thinking about the history of the Americas through the prism of racism, has been a priority target. The theory, which DeSantis called pernicious, was developed by scholars in the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they saw as a lack of racial progress following civil rights legislation in the 1960s. It focuses on the idea that racism is systemic in the institutions of nations, which function to maintain white dominance in society.

While DeSantis emerges as the most formidable potential challenger to Trump, who has defined his own positions on the same issues and recently released a nearly 5-minute video outlining what his campaign called a plan to save American education. and empower parents.

Stating that public schools have been taken over by radical left maniacs and warning against pink-haired communists teaching our children, Trump promised if re-elected president he would cut federal funds for any school or program that promotes critical race theory, gender ideology, or other racially, sexually, or politically inappropriate content about our children.

Trump said he plans to create a national credentialing organization that would certify teachers who embrace patriotic values, support our way of life, and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate children, and institute treatment. favorable for states and school districts that enact reforms such as allowing parents to directly elect school principals.

If a principal doesn’t do the job, parents should have the right and the ability to vote or fire them and choose someone else who will do the job properly, Trump said during a campaign appearance in South Carolina.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considering a presidential campaign, is using a group he formed to rally conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools. The groups plan to run ads, hold rallies and solicit in the early voting state of Iowa, as a federal appeals court is set to hear a case involving a politics of Iowa school districts to support transgender students.

In the United States, public education is run by the states and largely paid for by state and local taxpayers. The federal government, for example, does not certify teachers or regulate how schools hire staff. Nor does Washington control program standards like the ones DeSantis backed in Florida. But Congress or the Department of Education can incentivize certain educational practices by tying them to federal money.

It is therefore not uncommon for presidential candidates to talk about education.

George HW Bush said he wanted to be known as president of education and started a campaign for national standards and goals. His son, George W. Bush, centered his message during the 2000 campaign in part on education reform and, in the first year of his administration, signed into law the No Child Left Behind Act, which sparked a national debate on the appropriate use of standardized standards. testing in schools.

The most recent divisional shift to social issues in schools came as a result of Glenn Youngkins’ successful 2021 bid to become the first Republican in more than a decade to be elected governor of Virginia. Youngkin, himself a potential presidential candidate in 2024, has campaigned on parental rights. He appealed to parents frustrated with school closures during the pandemic and said he would ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

Once in office, his administration began the process of rewriting model state policies for dealing with transgender students, issuing guidelines for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements.

Kristin Davison, campaign strategist for the governor of Youngkins, said Youngkin focused on education after the pandemic pushed parents into the classroom, leading to frustrations with the program’s remote learning. -even.

Voters want their leaders to understand the issues they’re talking about at their kitchen table, she said. Right now, families are sitting at their kitchen tables watching school report cards, homework assignments, frustrated with the school curriculum.

The education debate still carried weight in last year’s election, potentially giving Republican presidential candidates reason to stay focused on the issue. Half of voters in 2022 said their local K-8 schools taught too much about gender identity issues, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. Only about a quarter said schools teach too little about the subject.

About 4 in 10 voters said too little is taught about racism in the United States, while about a third said schools teach too much about related issues. About a quarter of voters said the emphasis on each was about right.

There was broad agreement among Republicans, with about 8 in 10 saying gender identity is taught too much in schools. A small majority, 56%, said this about racism.

Among Democrats, about two-thirds said there was too little teaching about racism. But there was less consensus around teaching gender identity. About 4 in 10 said too little is taught, about 2 in 10 said too much is taught, and about 4 in 10 said schools are handling it about right.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster and strategist who worked on President Joe Bidens’ 2020 campaign, said the GOP’s messaging on child protection appears to be aimed at trying to win over suburban women, who have distanced themselves from Trump and of the GOP, particularly after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion last year.

I think he gets extra energy because of his attractiveness or presumed appeal to female voters, she said.

