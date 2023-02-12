Qin Gang meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn

On February 10, 2023, Foreign Minister Qin Gang met in Beijing with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn who was accompanying Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the visit to China.

Qin Gang said President Xi Jinping had just had friendly and in-depth exchanges with Prime Minister Hun Sen. They have reached a high degree of common ground and jointly ushered in a new era of building a high-quality, high-level and high-level system. China-Cambodia Community of Destiny. China stands ready to work with Cambodia to jointly implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain firm support for each other in upholding sovereignty, security and respective development interests, and strive for more fruits in the comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Cambodia.

Qin Gang pointed out that peaceful development is one of the main characteristics of Chinese modernization. China will remain firmly committed to peaceful development, pursue a strategy of mutually beneficial opening up, stick to its policy of neighborhood diplomacy characterized by friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, deepen friendly cooperation with ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, will jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and jointly advocate development and progress rather than clashes and conflicts, and solidarity and integration rather than decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains.

Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia thanked China for its tremendous support and help to pursue a development path suited to its national conditions, and is ready to work with China to jointly build a community of destiny between Cambodia and China in order to further elevate the battleship. friendship between Cambodia and China. Cambodia intends to take the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship as an opportunity to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields. Cambodia highly appreciates China’s important role and contributions to international affairs. Cambodia supports and will actively participate in the Belt and Road Cooperation, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, to make positive contributions to promoting the development of the ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership. -China.