Politics
BBC chairman made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan move, MPs say
3 minute read
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over his role in facilitating a loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, MPs on the DCMS committee concluded, in a report which calls on him to “consider the potential damage to trust”. in society caused by the case.
In January the Sunday time reported that Sharp helped Johnson secure an £800,000 loan weeks before he was announced as BBC chairman, by putting him in touch with Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and distant cousin of the Prime minister at the time.
In a report released today, the DCMS committee says Sharp’s failure to tell MPs about his involvement in the loan meant they did not have all the facts to pass judgment on his suitability when he appeared before them for a pre-nomination hearing in 2021.
The committee’s acting chairman, MP Damian Green, said: ‘The public appointments process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell either the appointments committee or our committee his involvement in facilitating a loan. to Boris Johnson. Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.
A Sharp spokesperson said: “Mr. Sharp appreciates that there was information that the committee felt it should have been made aware of during its pre-nomination hearing. He regrets it and apologizes.
“It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and believing that it had been achieved, that Mr Sharp acted in good faith as he did.
“Mr Sharp thought he had settled the matter by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the post of Chairman of the BBC, and therefore beyond Mr Blyth’s connection with [Cabinet Secretary Simon Case]he recused himself.”
They added that Sharp was not told at that meeting that he had to declare that he had connected the pair, and that it was “explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the matter at the future, it would be excluded from any conflict”.
A Cabinet Office memo leaked in January showed Johnson had been warned by Case in December 2020 to stop speaking to Sharp about his “personal financial matters”. The report says the question of why Case thought Sharp gave Johnson financial advice – which Sharp denies – remains unresolved and calls on the Cabinet Office to clear up the confusion.
Sharp’s spokesman said he was not involved in arranging the loan to Johnson, adding that his role had been “misinterpreted” following “inaccurate reports in recent weeks that he offered financial advice to Mr Johnson, or arranged financing, which he did not have.”
MPs are asking Sharp to ‘consider the impact his actions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process’. Two other reports on the subject have not yet been published. Adam Heppinstall KC is overseeing an investigation on behalf of William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner, after he recused himself because he had met Sharp on ‘previous occasions’, while a separate review on behalf of the Public Appointments Committee BBC’s board of directors is led by Sir Nicolas Serota.
The report follows a committee hearing with Sharp last Tuesday. He describes the government’s defense of his nomination – the fact that the committee then endorsed him – as “highly unsatisfactory” and calls on “the government and everyone involved to ensure that future processes are not clouded by partial disclosure”.
Sharp’s spokesperson said: ‘Mr Sharp would like to apologize again to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused. He is proud of the work done by the Board to bring about positive change at the BBC over the past two years, and looks very much forward to continuing this work. In addition, he looks forward to the findings of the independent report chaired by Adam Heppinstall KC.”
PoliticsHome Newsletters
PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/richard-sharp-made-significant-errors-judgement-boris-johnson-loan-mps-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BBC chairman made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan move, MPs say
- 10 Bollywood Couples Who Fell In Love On Set And Got Married
- UK rejects EU Horizons plan for new international alliance
- Qin Gang meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn
- Mystery Death of Edgar Allen Poe Examined in New Book New York Daily News
- Tennis: Novak Djokovic is seeking special permission to enter the US to play in Indian Wells and Miami Open
- Cowgirls end Baylor sweep season in dominant fashion
- Prime Minister Modi will visit Dausa in Rajasthan today to inaugurate it
- Schools become a flashpoint for Republicans eyeing the White House
- US shoots down unidentified object over Canada
- Central Hudson Valley performing arts organizations optimistic about rebound in 2023 – Daily Freeman
- Utah football OC Andy Ludwig is Notre Dame’s leading candidate for the position of coordinator