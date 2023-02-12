BBC chairman made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan move, MPs say

3 minute read

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over his role in facilitating a loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, MPs on the DCMS committee concluded, in a report which calls on him to “consider the potential damage to trust”. in society caused by the case.

In January the Sunday time reported that Sharp helped Johnson secure an £800,000 loan weeks before he was announced as BBC chairman, by putting him in touch with Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and distant cousin of the Prime minister at the time.

In a report released today, the DCMS committee says Sharp’s failure to tell MPs about his involvement in the loan meant they did not have all the facts to pass judgment on his suitability when he appeared before them for a pre-nomination hearing in 2021.

The committee’s acting chairman, MP Damian Green, said: ‘The public appointments process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell either the appointments committee or our committee his involvement in facilitating a loan. to Boris Johnson. Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.

A Sharp spokesperson said: “Mr. Sharp appreciates that there was information that the committee felt it should have been made aware of during its pre-nomination hearing. He regrets it and apologizes.

“It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and believing that it had been achieved, that Mr Sharp acted in good faith as he did.

“Mr Sharp thought he had settled the matter by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the post of Chairman of the BBC, and therefore beyond Mr Blyth’s connection with [Cabinet Secretary Simon Case]he recused himself.”

They added that Sharp was not told at that meeting that he had to declare that he had connected the pair, and that it was “explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the matter at the future, it would be excluded from any conflict”.

A Cabinet Office memo leaked in January showed Johnson had been warned by Case in December 2020 to stop speaking to Sharp about his “personal financial matters”. The report says the question of why Case thought Sharp gave Johnson financial advice – which Sharp denies – remains unresolved and calls on the Cabinet Office to clear up the confusion.

Sharp’s spokesman said he was not involved in arranging the loan to Johnson, adding that his role had been “misinterpreted” following “inaccurate reports in recent weeks that he offered financial advice to Mr Johnson, or arranged financing, which he did not have.”

MPs are asking Sharp to ‘consider the impact his actions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process’. Two other reports on the subject have not yet been published. Adam Heppinstall KC is overseeing an investigation on behalf of William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner, after he recused himself because he had met Sharp on ‘previous occasions’, while a separate review on behalf of the Public Appointments Committee BBC’s board of directors is led by Sir Nicolas Serota.

The report follows a committee hearing with Sharp last Tuesday. He describes the government’s defense of his nomination – the fact that the committee then endorsed him – as “highly unsatisfactory” and calls on “the government and everyone involved to ensure that future processes are not clouded by partial disclosure”.

Sharp’s spokesperson said: ‘Mr Sharp would like to apologize again to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused. He is proud of the work done by the Board to bring about positive change at the BBC over the past two years, and looks very much forward to continuing this work. In addition, he looks forward to the findings of the independent report chaired by Adam Heppinstall KC.”

