President Jokowi inaugurates the NPK plant at PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM)





North Aceh (wartamagelang.com) – President Joko Widodo on Friday, February 10, 2023 inaugurated the NPK PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) plant located in Arun Special Economic Zone (SEZ), North Aceh District, Aceh Province. In his address, President Jokowi encouraged the production capacity of the fertilizer plant can be maximized to meet the national fertilizer needs. “I want the capacity here to be 570,000 tonnes doubled, which means 1.14 million tonnes can really be maximized, so that we can resolve the complaints that exist among farmers,” the president said. President Jokowi also lamented the halting of operations of two fertilizer factories in Aceh province, namely Asean Aceh Fertilizer and PIM, due to energy issues. For this reason, the President requested a joint commitment from the Ministry of Public Enterprises, PT Pupuk Indonesia and PT PIM to jointly resolve the issue. I really ask for the commitment of the ministry of BUMN, the commitment of Pupuk Indonesia, the commitment of the own management of PIM to really find a solution, to find a way out of the gas problem because the key is there. To come out laterto go outinstalled according to what we want 570 (thousand tons), he said. According to the president, the threat of a food crisis is currently engulfing the world due to the disrupted fertilizer supply chain due to the war in Ukraine and climate change. As a result, the fertilizer supply in Indonesia was also disrupted, so the President lobbied for this issue to be addressed immediately, including operating a fertilizer factory in Aceh. Every time I go to the fields to meet the farmers, what they always say is, sir, there is no fertilizer. High priced fertilizer sir. If there is none, if the supply decreases, it means that the price (of fertilizer) will automatically increase, especially if it is subsidized. This is our big problem that we have to overcome, said the president. At the end of his address, the President also expressed his hope that Arun SEZ can become a green industrial zone and can attract investors to invest their capital. This, according to the President, will also affect Aceh’s Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP). Deputy Minister Pak Pahala’s estimate could influence about 7% of the GRDP in Aceh. It is very big. Therefore, whatever the assets of the state, do not let themidledon’t stop, he said in the BPMI Setpres statement received by wartamagelang.com. Meanwhile, Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, in his written statement, said the operation of this special NPK fertilizer plant was a commitment to supply strategic fertilizers in food security to support the vision of Indonesia Gold 2045. “The existence of this plant should not only meet part of the national fertilizer needs to increase agricultural productivity, but also to maintain the stability of national food prices,” said Erick. Also present at the inauguration were Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Deputy Minister of BUMN I Pahala Nugraha Mansury, acting. Governor of Aceh, Achmad Marzuki, and acting. Azwardi Regent of North Aceh. (wq)

