Donald Trump’s outrageous comment about Rihanna annoys fans





Millions of people around the world can’t wait to see Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Donald Trump is not one of them. The former president opened up about the popular entertainer this week on social media, recapping his opinion that she has “NO TALENT!”

That’s quite a statement about a nine-time Grammy-winning singer who has sold over 250 million records. Trump’s criticism of Rihanna appeared in an article on Truth Social. US Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), noted that Rihanna spray-painted “F—Trump” on a Texas roadside landmark and that she is “bashing America every chance she gets.” He added that “Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer”.

That’s when Trump stepped in to say, “Without her stylist shed, be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!

Really, is anyone surprised that Trump said that? Those kinds of personal insults have dulled even with many Republicans who once supported the former president. In fact, a recent poll found that 61% of Americans, including 37% Republicans, do not want Trump to run for president in 2024.

Rip a singer who sold a quarter of a billion records as having “NO TALENT!” probably won’t improve those numbers in the polls.

The Twitterverse did not appreciate Trump’s comment.

Rihanna could lead a country but Donald Trump couldn’t sing Umbrella. https://t.co/nu8futjb7p

— Senator Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) February 11, 2023

Rihanna is very talented, beautiful, respected around the world, idolized by millions and speaks in full sentences. She is not self-centered and has won many awards without having to redeem them. In contrast, Donald Trump is none of the above and a corrupt loser. FACTS

— Jim Dayman (@jfdayman) February 10, 2023

LMAO to Donald Trump saying Rihanna has no talent. She doesn’t even need a last name. https://t.co/uVBcpqLBQc

Lonbear (@LonbearCHB) February 10, 2023

Rihanna is a self-made billionaire. Donald Trump has bankrupted casinos.

Buchenevich’s broken tooth (@JGrwnger) February 11, 2023

[New York Post]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecomeback.com/nfl/donald-trump-outrageous-comment-rihanna-riles-fans.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos