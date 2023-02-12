Connect with us

India's rate hike upends Prime Minister Narendra Modis' budget calculations on small economies

 


India last week offered a lower-than-expected market borrowing program as part of a plan to tackle its budget shortfall by deepening dependence on the nations’ small savings pool.

The February 1 decision triggered the biggest drop in benchmark 10-year bond yields in more than two months. Bonds have since pared their gains as fiscal calculations look increasingly daunting as business interest rates soar following tight monetary policy.

The government has pledged to narrow its budget gap to 5.9% of gross domestic product in the year beginning April 1, from 6.4% this year. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ administration has maintained reliance on market borrowing to fill the deficit almost unchanged, it plans to increase the share of small economies in this equation to more than 26% in the next fiscal year. compared to 24% currently.

The government finances its budget deficit through a combination of borrowing from the bond market, small savings products and drawdowns on the cash balance. Limiting bond sales helps the government limit borrowing costs.

But with commercial interest rates rising after a 250 basis point monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India, it may be difficult for it to tap into smaller economies, as depositors are more likely to put their money in attractive fixed bank deposits than in government-backed savings schemes, where rate adjustments tend to occur with a lag.

Collections through the National Small Savings Fund in the current year have fallen by around 9.5%, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. somewhat optimistic year.

It remains to be seen whether the small savings fund, which has benefited from fiscal stimuli, holds up as expected, with bank savings rates becoming attractive,” says Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global.

Although the government has raised rates on most offers under its small savings fund for the January-March quarter by 20 to 110 basis points, the plan for the elderly reaching up to 8% of yield, Indian banks have also been catching up by raising lending and deposit rates in line with the policy rate.

Experts believe that Indian banks could continue to raise deposit rates to bring them more in line with the RBI redemption rate of 6.50%, which could provide fierce competition for governments intending to raise deposit rates. recoveries under the NSSF.

Small savings calculations are a bit confusing as actual inflows into small savings schemes are decreasing,” wrote Prasanna Ananthasubramanian, Chief Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in a note. We now see fierce competition for deposits between banks and government schemes. .”

Acknowledging the possibility that collections of small savings could be insufficient in the fiscal year ending March 2023, TV Finance Secretary Somanathan said in an interview that treasury bills as well as state government funds and external borrowings are levers that could be used to fill the gap in case of this eventuality.

Certainly, the Indian government is betting on better savings rates and a new program for women to attract savers. If this is not the case, it always has the option of contracting short-term loans to compensate for any temporary cash flow mismatch for the next financial year. In the current financial year, the government has increased borrowing through treasury bills by Rs 500 billion while maintaining predictability for dated securities.

