PM Modi at Dawoodi Bohras in Mumbai event





New Delhi:At the inauguration of the Mumbai campus of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arab Academy on Friday, February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathering of Dawoodi Bohra Muslims that he was not there in his official capacity but “as a family”. Coming to all of you is like coming to a family. I saw your video today. I have a complaint. You have repeatedly said the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister. I am a member of your family, I am neither prime minister here nor chief minister. I consider myself lucky to have something few have. I have been linked to this family for four generations. All four generations have visited my house, Modi said, according to Hindustan time. Community, he continued, has always been synonymous with “development”. “Today, the opening of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a symbol of development with the changing times. The Dawoodi Bohra community has continuously progressed with the times. When there is a good intention behind the aspirations, the results will always be positive, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is an example of this,” the Prime Minister said. When I go somewhere not only in the country but also abroad, my Bohra siblings definitely come to meet me, Modi continued, emphasizing his relationship with the community. When I was Chief Minister of Gujarat, I worked closely with the community to address malnutrition and the water crisis. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohras, presided over the event. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present. “India has been our home for centuries, and we are at peace here, the spiritual leader said during his speech at the event, according The Hindu. A BJP leader told the Hindustan time that Modi’s visit and words were a message to the community ahead of next year’s general election. The upcoming parliamentary elections are crucial for us, and an inclusive approach is vital for victory, he said. The Bohra community is influential, hence the gesture.

