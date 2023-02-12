Did Xi Jinping divorce his wife to serve China?!

Did Chinese President Xi Jinping divorce his wife, Zheng Xiaoling, who wanted to emigrate to the United States, so he could serve China instead?!

Take a look at the viral claim and find out what the facts really are!

Claim : Xi Jinping divorced his wife, Zheng Xiaoling, to serve China!

Chinese 50 Cent Army (wumao) and pro-CCP netizens are promoting a photo of a beautiful woman named Zheng Xiaoling (), claiming that she wants to emigrate to the United States.

Instead of following her to the United States, future Chinese President Xi Jinping chose to divorce so he could serve China. Here’s the viral message in Chinese, along with our rough translation (thanks Yuh Hui and Chai!):

…. Her name is Zheng Xiaoling. Years ago, due to her preference to live in the West, she divorced her husband who chose to stay in China to serve the country. She is currently in the United States and her ex-husband is Xi Jin Ping.

Here is the English version which is also circulating.

Her name is Cheng Siow Ling. Years ago, due to her preference to live in the West, she divorced her husband who chose to stay in China to serve the country. His name is Xi Jin Ping.

Xi Jinping did Not Divorce his wife, Zheng Xiaoling, to serve China!

This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS created and propagated by the Chinese 50 Cent Army (wumao, ) and pro-CCP netizens, and here are the reasons why

Fact #1: This is South Korean actress Choi Jin-sil

The photo that has gone viral in Chinese and pro-CCP groups is not of a woman named Zheng Xiaoling (), or as some call her, Cheng Siow Ling.

This is a photo of a famous South Korean actress called Choi Jin-silwho unfortunately committed suicide on October 2, 2008.

Nicknamed “the nation’s actress”, Choi Jin-sil never emigrated to the United States. Instead, she became a television actress in South Korea in 1998 and later played leading roles in films like My Love, My Bride (1990) and Jealousy (1982).

Fact #2: Choi Jin-sil is much younger than Xi Jinping

Choi Jin-sil was born on December 24, 1968, while Xi Jinping was born on June 15, 1953 – a gap of 15 years.

I mention this because Choi Jin-sil was still in primary/elementary school when Xi Jinping married his first wife in 1979!

Indeed, Choi Jin-sil would have been only 11 years old when Xi Jinping married her in 1979! Can you see how ridiculous this viral claim is?

Fact #3: Choi Jin-sil married Cho Sung-min

Not only was it impossible for Xi Jinping to have married a pre-teen Choi Jin-sil, but there is no evidence that he ever met the Korean actress!

In 2000, Choi Jin-sil married Cho Sung-min – a professional baseball player for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. She gave birth to their two children – a son, Hwan-Hee in 2001, and a daughter, Joon-Hee. in 2003.

She would divorce Cho in September 2004 and she was eventually granted sole custody of their two children.

Fact #4: XiJinping’s ex-wife is Ke Lingling

Xi Jinping’s ex-wife is not Zheng Xiaoling, but Ke Lingling () – the youngest daughter of former diplomat Ke Hua. Born in 1951, she is also known as Ke Xiaoming ().

Their 1979 marriage ended in divorce in 1982. Xi Jinping would later marry his second wife, Peng Liyuan – a famous singer, five years later in Xiamen, Fujian in 1987.

Fact #5: XiJinping’s ex-wife emigrated to the UK

The claim that Xi Jinping refused to emigrate to the United States with his ex-wife is also false.

After marrying Xi Jinping in 1979, Ke Lingling found that their life philosophies differed. She valued Western values ​​and wanted to move to the UK, where her father served as Chinese ambassador.

However, Xi Jinping refused to accompany his wife, as he wanted to pursue a career as a senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official.

They divorced in 1982, after only three years of marriage, and Ke Lingling eventually emigrated to the UK. She would later claim that the divorce was partly caused by her ex-husband’s ambition.

Fact #5: It’s just Chinese propaganda

This appears to be another example of Chinese propaganda created by the infamous Chinese 50 Cent Army (wumao), or pro-CCP netizens.

Here are the others wumao articles and videos I’ve watched so far:

