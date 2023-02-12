Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel sterilize internal roads Indonesian President watches concert together at Pardede Hall





garuda online – Medan l Joint staff of TNI and Polri sterilize the itinerary during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his entourage to the Pardede Hall building, Saturday (11/2/2023) evening. Before the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage arrived at the Pardede Hall building, TNI Polri staff monitored security at the music concert venue. A number of TNI Polri officers who assisted with security were the Chief of North Sumatra Regional Police, North Sumatra Regional Police Irwada, North Sumatra Police PJU, Dandim 0201/Medan, Danyon Reider 100 / PS. Also Kapolrestabes Medan, Wakapolrestabes Medan, Head of Opa Polrestabes Medan, Kapolsek M. Baru, Head of Logs Polrestabes, Ps. Head of Narcotics Unit of Polrestabes, Wakasat Binmas Polrestabes, Secretary of Pol PP, Head of Tran Tibum Pol PP and Chief of Ops Pol PP. During a music concert, 4,000 tickets were sold at the price of Rp. 250,000 to Rp. 900,000. At 9:00 p.m. WIB, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his entourage arrived at the Pardede Hall building to attend a concert of music. Then at 11:15 p.m. WIB, the music concert ended, followed by a consolidation ceremony led by Danyon Rider 100/PS Major Inf Sutaji, followed by about 500 Indonesian National Police personnel. (DOD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://garudaonline.co.id/personel-tni-polri-sterilkan-jalur-dalam-presiden-ri-nonton-bareng-konser-di-pardede-hall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos