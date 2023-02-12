Donald Trump slams Rihanna before Super Bowl show: ‘Everything is bad, and no talent!’





As he did when he was president, Donald Trump likes to talk about everything, and the hot topic is Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the halftime show of the match, which this year will be interpreted by Rihanna.

It will be the Barbados-born singer’s first live performance in several years, as well as the first to be produced by Apple Music, instead of Pepsi, which was the traditional brand for more than a decade.

All the details of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Expectations to see RiRi are high, so social media is full of comments about it. Trump took to his Truth Social account to respond to a post from Rep. Ronny Jackson, who harshly criticized Rihanna, saying she should be the halftime performer.

This is because Rihanna spray-painted yellow paint critical of Trump on a car near a ranch in Amarillo, Texas in 2020.

Trump Says Rihanna Has No Talent

On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “Without her ‘stylist,’ she would be NOTHING. Everything is bad, and NO TALENT!”

Rihanna: Representation is a big part of why I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show

The animosity between the two began since 2018, halfway through Trump’s presidency, when Rihanna won a legal victory over the former president when his performing rights company, Broadcast Music Inc, informed the president of the time that he could no longer use his music at his rallies.

The above comes on top of Rihanna’s strong criticism of Trump during her time in the White House, so now the former president is taking advantage of the fact that Rihanna is going to be in a big showcase to criticize her as is. generally his style.

Rihanna apparently doesn’t care what Trump thinks of her as she focuses on the Super Bowl halftime show, one of the most important moments of her career.

