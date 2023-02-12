Maryam claims Imran is irreverent in politics as his coaches have gone home





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that no stone would be left behind in lifting the country out of all challenges.

Addressing the party workers convention at Chak Shahzad in Islamabad, she said the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to clean up the mess left by the PTI government.

She asked the people to trust the PML-N which, she said, has always lived up to her coming to power and put the country on the path of development.

She said that the future of the young people is linked to the PML-N which gave them the loan program, laptops and scholarships. The CPEC project also offered them job opportunities. Maryam Nawaz said her party is not afraid of elections but has started preparations for it. Maryam Nawaz also said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan had become irrelevant in politics due to the removal of his favorite “selection committee” which selected him in 2018. She said Imran Khan’s selectors were gone. home and have been unsettled right now due to their failed experiment.

Thus, the operation “launch Imran Khan met a tragic end”, and with its end, the conspiracies also came to an end, she added.

Referring to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s bon mot to Imran, she said that ‘Baba Rehmat’ had proven himself as ‘Baba Zahmat’. Commenting on the economic crisis, she said those who ruled the country for four years were responsible for the problems of the people.

She blamed Imran Khan for soaring inflation in the country due to his deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran Khan was hiding in his Zaman Park residence after mortgaging the country with the IMF, she added.

On the other hand, said Maryam, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had also signed an agreement with the IMF but had not raised prices. Flour was available at Rs 35 per kg throughout his tenure as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was over 6% from negative growth during Imran’s tenure.

She asked people to imagine the economic destruction if Imran Khan returns to power for the next five years. Continuing to take Imran Khan to task, the chief organizer of PML-N said Imran Khan’s household expenses were borne by someone else as he had no source of income. “Imran will have to answer to his long history of corruption and corrupt practices.”

Referring to Imran’s statement, she said Imran Khan was looking for “crutches” because “one hand cannot clap, so he was looking for the other hand”. She said the PML-N was not afraid of elections, but those who were selected in 2018 were afraid of elections due to the irrelevance of selectors. She ordered party workers to make preparations for a clean sweep in the upcoming elections. “We will have to win the next elections in Islamabad.”

The PML-N served the people by giving laptops and scholarships to young people and by bringing the 10 p.m. load shedding to zero and it would continue to serve the masses.

