Donald Trump does not have good conservative values





Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

Hope Howard, the Independent

As an American and as a millennial, I have never wanted to associate myself with a party that supports Trump. But in America, we’re still separated into two outdated labels: either you’re a conservative Republican or a liberal-minded Democrat. So where does this take me?

I am a journalism student from the United States and had the amazing opportunity to intern at the Independent for a few months. I’ve noticed that the question I get asked the most in the UK is, “What is your opinion of Trump?” I answer honestly. He is the worst.

For the most part, I’ve learned to keep my mouth shut when it comes to politics because it tends to bring out the worst in people, especially in America right now. In both parties, there is so much anger.

Before Trump, I didn’t mind calling myself a Republican, but now I feel like I always have to explain myself, “No, I’m not one of those Republicans.”

It’s time to introduce a new kind of conservative party to America, because the new era of conservatives are not Trump supporters at all. In fact, they are very socially liberal, fiscally conservative, and prefer to keep religion out of politics.

Yet, after living in the UK for a few weeks, I’ve noticed that people here tend to think the exact opposite, associating anything mildly conservative with racism or sexism. I was also amazed that the majority of people here believe Americans are idiots. Yes, we’re louder than the average person on the subway, but we’re not stupid. We didn’t see Trump coming. In fact, we didn’t vote for it. Hilary Clinton won the popular vote, but the Electoral College put Trump in power.

Donald Trump apologizes for anti-Muslim video retweets

Small note for my new British friends: the Electoral College is not that complicated. Basically, each state gets a certain number of representatives (based on the population of the state) who will vote after the people do, representing the voice of the people. In theory, the Electoral College is supposed to prevent the American people from doing something astronomically stupid. In this case, it didn’t work.

Basically, Clinton got more votes from people in more populous states, like California, but fewer states overall. Which earned him a smaller number of electoral votes. In contrast, Trump won more sparsely populated states, earning him more electoral votes overall.

So, I apologize for my party, but I want to remind others that there is hope for the United States. Every four years, we organize a new presidential election, which allows the political pendulum to swing to the other side every two years. This system creates polarization, but also provides balance from a global point of view.

But now that Trump has ruined the name of the main conservative party, representing a hugely unpopular and tiny portion of Americans, I’m not sure that pendulum will ever work the way it did. This is a good thing. Consider this a reality check for the Republican Party and for all American politicians. Don’t swing too far in one direction, or you won’t be able to come back.

That being said, I’m not ashamed to define myself as a conservative. I don’t like a lot of taxes. I’m skeptical of nationalizing health care, although, yes, I think it’s necessary. I trust the private sector to create opportunities. I believe our national debt needs serious consideration and I am a proponent of national security. Yet I am also pro-choice and believe that global warming is a real problem. I believe that all races, sexualities and genders should be treated equally. I welcome immigrants and I hate guns. More importantly, I believe Trump is the worst.

Although I feel very comfortable with my political beliefs, I know that they are not for everyone. You will never hear me say that my thoughts are superior and I will never try to convince anyone to think otherwise. In fact, I celebrate a difference of opinion and often prefer this diversity of thought.

