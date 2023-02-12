PM Modi will travel to Dausa in Rajasthan today to inaugurate part of the Delhi-Mumbai highway





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dausa district in Rajasthan on Sunday to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and devote himself to national road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore. “The Prime Minister’s emphasis on building excellent road infrastructure as an engine for growth, development and connectivity in New India is being realized through the construction of a number of world-class highways underway across the country. One such important project is Delhi Mumbai Expressway, the first completed section of which, Delhi – Dausa – Lasot, will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister,” the Prime Minister’s Office said ( PMO) in a press release. The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai expressway has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and give a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest highway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the distance traveled between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will cross six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. The highway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as well as branch lines to new upcoming airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and the JNPT port. The highway will have a catalytic effect on the development trajectory of all neighboring regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country. During the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 247 kilometers of national highway projects to be developed at a cost of over Rs 5,940 crore. This includes a 67 km four-lane secondary road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane secondary road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo to be developed at a cost of around Rs 3775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of the Lasot – Karoli section, being developed at a cost of around Rs 150 crore.

