Taiwan stands as the defiant underdog in a seemingly inevitable ‘David vs. Goliath’ battle with China’s massive fighting force

The deserted beaches of the Kinmen Islands are a time warp.

Long rows of spikes on concrete slabs stick out of the sand as the first line of defense against a naval invader.

They are relics of past wars that resemble the famous Omaha Beach steel “hedgehogs” used in the Normandy landings during World War II.

As China doubles down on plans to take Taiwan, Sky News presenter Pete Stefanovic investigates whether Australia is ready for war in a special investigation. Watch from 7.30pm this Wednesday February 15 on Sky News Australia.

Spikes may be defensive tools from a bygone battle, but decades later they could still offer some form of resistance should war ever return to this small Taiwanese outpost.

This return may not be far off.

The Kinmen Islands are the westernmost point of the territory under Taiwanese control.

They are only a few kilometers from the Chinese mainland.

So close, in fact, that the island’s roughly 70,000 residents can see the tall buildings dotted along China’s east coast.

In the David and Goliath battle that is the China-Taiwan clash, Goliath stands tall, looking down and breathing all over this small group of islands.

But what the islands lack in size, they make up for in pride and history.

This is where the nationalists of Chiang Kai-shek fought against the communists in the 1950s.

Bunkers still meander around the outskirts with a clear view of approaching China. Again, useful in 2023.

It’s an eerie feeling to be here that day and gaze from one gray, wintry shore to the other.

One enemy to another. A land and a stretch of sea that has been fought over and over and still remains in dispute.

I’m on a front line between dictatorship and democracy, but while Goliath huffs and puffs, David carries on. It has been so for more than seventy years. They call it the status quo.

If China – with its massive fighting force – goes ahead with its long-awaited plan to retake Taiwan, the Kinmen Islands would be the first obstacle in the way.

Not that it’s really an obstacle.

It’s not the 1950s anymore. Kinmen is very small. A point in the atlas.

The China PLA is now the largest in the world and would pass right over these villages. The villagers know it.

Strangely, it gives them a sense of comfort. Because why would China care? What’s in it for them? There are bigger prizes further east.

The main island of Taiwan and its capital Taipei.

Here too, life goes on but with an increased sense of collective anxiety.

Near-daily overflights of enemy aircraft and constant gray warfare tactics tend to do this. A reminder that war is never far away.

Joseph Wu is Taiwan’s foreign minister.

I had spoken to him before during the pandemic shutdowns, but on this visit we traveled to Taipei to meet in person.

Mr Wu holds one of the toughest posts in world politics and he fears it is only a matter of time before Xi Jinping orders his army forward.

The year I hear most often is 2027.

The idea being that Xi Jinping will then have completed an unprecedented third five-year term and will need something big to show for it.

It will also be the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army.

“The military threat is growing and we fear that China will feel confident enough to use military force against Taiwan without too much opposition. If they have that kind of confidence, they can attack Taiwan at any time,” he told me. he said.

Much like the Kinmen Islands, Joseph Wu and Taiwan’s army is significantly outnumbered in size and power.

I point this out to Mr. Wu and ask him what kind of fight they can really fight.

“How long can you hold on unaided,” I asked.

Mr. Wu is very diplomatic and tries to assure me that Taiwan will fight on its own.

It highlights Ukraine and how the world underestimated it in the face of the Russian onslaught. It is inspired by the brave men and women of Zelensky.

There is a strong sense of pride here too, he reminds me, and the majority of people have no interest in joining greater China.

Wu also suggests Taiwan’s rugged terrain, and its built-up capital will be difficult for an invading force to overcome.

He also believes that despite a shrinking local army, many of Taiwan’s 24 million people will take up arms.

I highly doubt that Taiwan can handle China on its own.

However, the ledger begins to align when other players are drawn in – the United States and Japan.

Australia would be under enormous pressure to participate.

South Korea and the Philippines could be implicated – as could any country that fears an expansionist China.

Maybe Indonesia. India too.

Surely Xi Jinping would know. A move to Taiwan would not be so simple.

Goliath just might have a fair fight on his hands.