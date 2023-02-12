BBC chairman made ‘significant mistakes’ with links to Boris Johnson

A cross-party committee was furious that Sharp failed to tell MPs about his role in facilitating the loan when he applied for the post of BBC chairman and said he should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in the broadcaster.

They said his actions violated the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.

Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan, but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Johnson’s who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial troubles, to the Cabinet Office .

A Sharp spokesman said he regretted not telling MPs about his involvement with Blyth and apologized. Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee backed his nomination, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the guarantee loan of 800,000.

In a strongly worded report, they have now suggested that Sharp’s failure to clear could damage the BBC.

Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that relationship material, were major errors. judgment, which undermines confidence in the public appointments process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions, MPs said.

The panel concluded: Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.

MPs also slammed Rishi Sunak (above) and other senior ministers who had pointed to their 2021 decision to endorse Sharp to defend the appointment since the loan broke, despite not having been informed of the situation.

It is highly unsatisfactory, MPs said.

MPs said there was an unresolved issue as to why Cabinet Secretary Simon Case believed Sharp had given Johnson financial advice himself and called on the Cabinet Office to clear up the confusion .

Sharp denied ever giving financial advice to the then Prime Minister, but was unable to explain the Cabinet Office’s decision to issue a memo to the Prime Minister advising him not to seek further financial advice to Sharp given his impending appointment as BBC chairman, MPs said.

In their new report, MPs said: Sharp recognized the need to be open and transparent in facilitating a presentation by the then Prime Minister to Blyth regarding the £800,000 loan guarantee and brought this to the attention of the Cabinet Secretary. However, he did not apply the same standards of openness and candor in his decision not to disclose this information during the interview process or to this committee during the pre-nomination hearing.

He regrets it and apologizes, the spokesperson said. It was by seeking to enforce the rules at the time, and believing that it had been done, that Sharp acted in good faith as he did.

Sharp thought he had settled the matter by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the BBC chairmanship, and so beyond Blyth’s connection to Case, he backed out of the deal. .

At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Blyth to Case was something that needed to be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.

The spokesman said Sharp had never been involved in arranging a loan between Blyth and Johnson and did not offer financial advice to the then prime minister.

Sharp would like to once again apologize to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction they have caused.

He is proud of the work the Board has done to bring about positive change at the BBC over the past two years and looks forward to continuing this work.

Sharp is said to be eagerly awaiting the findings of the investigation led by Adam Heppinstall KC, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner.