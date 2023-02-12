Trump lawyers expected to fight Special Counsel Pence subpoena





Doug Williams, first Black Quarterback to win a Super Bowl, in this year’s historic game05:26

Missouri State Representative Donna Baringer on the failed effort to ban minors from carrying guns without supervision05:22

Yale honors 9-year-old scientist after neighbor calls police.04:58

The Washington Post’s David Ignatius on the intelligence of Chinese spy balloons and finger pointing05:30

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks about China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP06:01

Utah therapist on new anti-trans bills: “They operate from a place of fear and ignorance”04:31

Rep. Jimmy Gomez on US response to China spy balloon: ‘I think they took the appropriate action’05:47

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tire Nichols and his new Senate campaign07:40

Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tire Nichols: “Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.” 04:56

“It’s heartbreaking.” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform05:03

“Judges are inherently unruly.” Joyce Vance on the Supreme Court leak investigation.06:05

“They’re going to make a circus out of it.” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans getting high-level committee assignments07:15

“You don’t give up.” Reverend Al Sharpton on Continuing the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.05:47

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts on recent wins05:57

Good Liars Create “Honest Trump Cards” Focused on Losing the 2020 Election6:17

Packing 537 days into one report: What to expect from the January 6 committee’s final report05:02

FM. San Antonio Mayor on Waiver of Title 42: Our Immigration System Isn’t Working.04:35

It’s Absolutely Dangerous and We Won’t Tolerate It: Flight Attendants Denounce Single-Pilot Cockpits05:54

What I’ve Seen and Heard Should Not Be Tolerated in Our Country: Rusty Bowers Reacts to Trump’s Criminal Dismissal06:01

Obscene and Unprecedented: Text Messages Reveal GOP Calls to Nullify 2020 Election Results6:55

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump plan to fight former Vice President Mike Pence’s subpoena by DOJ special counsel investigating Trump’s role in the 6 January. NBC News’ Monica Alba explains how Team Trump plans to fight the subpoena and whether Trump and Pence have been in communication. 11, 2023

