Survivors still found as death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake tops 28,000

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) On Saturday, rescue teams pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite dwindling hopes as the death toll from the massive earthquake that struck an area Turkey-Syria border five days ago topped 28,000.

Spectacular rescues were shown on Turkish TV, including the rescue of the Narli family in central Kahramanmaras 133 hours after Monday morning’s quake. First, 12-year-old Nehir Naz Narli was rescued, then both of her parents.

This followed the rescue earlier in the day of a family of five from a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, HaberTurk TV reported. Rescuers cheered and chanted, “God is great! while the last member of the family, the father, was transported to safety.

The rescues came amid growing frustration with the Turkish government’s response to the earthquake, which killed 24,617 people and injured at least 80,000 in Turkey alone. The total death toll in the region, including government and rebel-held parts of Syria, is at least 28,170.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a tour of stricken cities, said the scale of the disaster was rare, both in terms of the size of the affected area and the number of people living there. He called the quake the “disaster of the century” and said it hit an area 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter that is home to 13.5 million people in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria.

“In some parts of our settlements close to the fault line, we can say there is almost no stone left,” he said earlier on Saturday from Diyarbakir.

Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Feb. 11, 2023. (IHA via AP)

Yet the day brought one stunning rescue after another, numbering more than a dozen.

Melisa Ulku, a woman in her twenties, was pulled from rubble in Elbistan in the 132nd hour since the quake, following the rescue of another person at the same site at the same time. Prior to his rescue, police announced that people were not to clap or clap so as not to interfere with other nearby rescue efforts. She was covered with a thermal blanket on a stretcher. The rescuers hugged each other. Some shouted, “God is great!

An hour earlier, a 3-year-old girl and her father were pulled from the rubble in the town of Islahiye, also in Gaziantep province, and soon after, a 7-year-old girl was rescued in Hatay province.

The rescues brought glimmers of joy amid crushing devastation days after Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake and a powerful aftershock hours later caused thousands of buildings to collapse. In addition to those killed, more than 80,000 people were injured and millions were left homeless.

The search operations also produced serious disappointments. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay province early Saturday and intubated her. But she died before medical teams could amputate a limb and free her from the rubble, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Even though experts say those trapped can live for a week or more, the chances of finding more survivors were rapidly dwindling amid freezing temperatures. Rescuers were switching to thermal imaging cameras to help identify life amid the rubble, a sign that the remaining survivors may be too weak to call for help.

Rescuers carry Sule Narli to an ambulance after pulling her out of a collapsed building five days after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Feb. 11, 2023. (IHA via AP)

As help continued to arrive, a group of 99 members of the Indian Army Medical Assistance Team began treating the injured at a temporary field hospital in the southern town of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.

One man, Sukru Canbulat, was taken to hospital in a wheelchair, his left leg badly injured with deep bruises, contusions and lacerations.

Grimacing in pain, he said he was rescued from his collapsed building in the nearby town of Antakya hours after Monday’s quake. But after receiving basic first aid, he was released without receiving proper treatment for his injuries.

“I buried [everyone that I lost]then I came here,” Canbulat said, counting his dead relatives: “My daughter died, my brother died, my aunt and her daughter died, and his son’s wife” who was 8 months pregnant.

A large makeshift cemetery was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field on the northeast outskirts of town as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags continually arrived. Soldiers directing traffic on the adjacent busy road warned motorists not to take photos.

The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than 3 feet (one meter), were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically into the ground.

Rescue workers stand on top of a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

An employee of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Ministry who did not wish to be identified due to an order not to share information with the media said around 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery on Friday, his first day in ‘opening. By noon on Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 people had been buried.

“People coming out of the rubble now, it’s a miracle if they survive. Most of the people coming out now are dead and they come here,” he said.

Temperatures have remained below zero across the greater region and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

The disaster has deepened suffering in a region plagued by Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has displaced millions internally and made them dependent on aid. The fighting has sent millions more to seek refuge in Turkey.

The conflict has isolated many parts of Syria and complicated efforts to deliver aid.

The UN refugee agency has estimated that as many as 5.3 million people have been left homeless in Syria.

People bury their loved ones, victims of Monday’s earthquake, in Adiyaman, Turkey, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife visited earthquake-injured people at a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, the Syrian leader’s support base.

Syrian state television said Assad and his wife Asma visited on Saturday morning Duha Nurallah, 60, and his son Ibrahim Zakariya, 22, who had been pulled from the rubble the previous night in the coastal town neighbor of Jableh.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Aleppo, northern Syria, on Saturday, bringing with him 35 tonnes of medical equipment, the official SANA news agency reported. He said another plane carrying an additional 30 tons of medical equipment will arrive in the coming days.

Syria’s opposition Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said on Saturday that it “is almost impossible to find people alive.”

The total death toll in the rebel-held region of northwest Syria has reached 2,166, according to the White Helmets. The total death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, although the 1,387 deaths reported in government-controlled parts of the country have not been updated for days.