A week later, Jokowi focused on the corruption and exploitation of PMI





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Various events in Indonesia took place a week, from February 6 to 11, 2023 which was broadcast by ANTARA and you still deserve to read again for information this morning. 1. The IKN Law does not refer to Law 23/2014 on Regional Governments The Development Control Deputy of the Archipelago Capital Authority (IKN), Thomas Umbu Pati Tena Bolodadi, recalled that Law (UU) number 3/2022 regarding IKN does not refer to the law number 23/2014 regarding regional government. Thomas in the “Public consultation forum for law number 3/2022 concerning IKN” in Balikpapan on Monday, pointed out that the IKN law is a special law, or commonly called a special law. In full legal language, this is called A special law prevails over a general law. Learn more here 2. Jokowi: I will never tolerate any corruption President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that he would never tolerate perpetrators of corruption. “I repeat, I will never give any tolerance to perpetrators of corruption,” the president said at a press conference at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday. Learn more here 3. Ministry of Communication and IT: the president presents Perpres “Publisher’s rights” on HPN Director General of Information and Public Communication at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemenkominfo), Usman Kansong, said President Joko Widodo would introduce a Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on “editors’ rights”. in his speech delivered at the commemoration of National Press Day 2023 (HPN). “At HPN 2023 on February 9, in the next two days, the president will present in his speech, respond to the draft rules (Perpres’ Publisher Rights) that we just submitted to the president,” Usman told an international seminar. . titled “Digital Disruption and Reorganization Sustainable Media Ecosystem,” followed by the Delegation of International Seminars and Press Councils YouTube channel, in Jakarta on Tuesday. Learn more here 4. The police have heard of the exploitation of migrant workers in Cambodia due to online gambling Investigators from the General Crimes Directorate of the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency have noticed the illegal exploitation of Indonesian migrant workers (PMIs) who have been sent to Cambodia to work as online gambling operators. This indication is based on the results of a survey conducted by investigators regarding cases of online pornography and online gambling from international networks that place web servers and their applications in Cambodia and the Philippines. Learn more here 5. Deputy Committee III of the House of Representatives evaluates the requests of Sambo et al in accordance with the legal provisions Deputy Chairman of Commission III DPR RI Prince Khairul Saleh opined that the claims of the Prosecutor (JPU) against Ferdy Sambo et al as defendants in the premeditated murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat (Brigadir J) were appropriate on the basis of the legal provisions. “I see that the prosecution’s demands in this case are based on existing legal provisions and reflect justice for society,” Prince said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Saturday. Learn more here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mataram.antaranews.com/nasional/berita/3391836/sepekan-penegasan-jokowi-soal-korupsi-hingga-eksploitasi-pmi%3Futm_source%3Dantaranews%26utm_medium%3Dnasional%26utm_campaign%3Dantaranews The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos