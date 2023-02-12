Indian Government – Adani conflict: Prime Minister Modi remains silent but questions continue to float





Gautam Adani, Narendra Modi File Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent another day talking about several issues, campaigning in Tripura, but he carefully avoided mentioning the Adanis. But questions are piling up inside and outside the country. Congress on Saturday asked the Prime Minister why he had created a monopoly for the Adani Group in the ports, questioning whether it was prudent to allow a company facing money laundering allegations to have such control over the critical sector related to national security.

The party also asked specific questions about whether the tax raids forced a company to sell a port to the Adanis and whether a state-run port had no choice but to withdraw its winning bid. FinancialTimesthe London-based business newspaper, posed its questions to the Adanis. FT reporters Chloe Cornish in Mumbai, Andy Lin in Hong Kong and Harriet Clarfelt in New York reported: The Adani Group, which vehemently denies Hindenburgs (the US short seller) allegations, has not responded to a request for comment on whether he would consider selling assets. Two bankers familiar with the conglomerate said they thought the sales were extremely unlikely, and a person familiar with the matter argued that for Adani Group to be in trouble, its assets must be in trouble. But some analysts are less convinced. If he had any sense he would sell some right away, said a veteran international banker, who has not loaned Adani. Whether the Adani Group will be forced to sell or whether it is resilient enough not to have to sell is the question examined in the FT report. The arguments of both sides are given in the report titled Ports, Pylons, Cement: The Best Assets Behind Adanis’ Pile of Debt. Crisis-hit groups and sprawling infrastructure companies have bet on India’s economic growth. The newspaper quotes Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of Mumbai-based Institutional Investor Advisory Services, as saying: These assets are real. The ports are there, the airports, the power stations, the railways, the mines. FT analyzed some of its assets, highlighting on a map that the Adani Group controls more than 60 infrastructure projects across India. FinancialTimes also pointed out: The central bank of India insists that it is optimistic about the impact of the Adani crisis on the country’s banks because they have mainly lent group assets rather than shares. The newspaper added: But with continued pressure, fund managers who shunned Adani say there would be willing buyers for the infrastructure assets that have backed his leveraged empire. In New Delhi, as part of the Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun series, Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh said: The Adani Group today controls 13 ports and terminals which account for 30% of Indian port capacity and 40% of the total container volume. Not surprisingly, this growth trajectory has accelerated since 2014. Besides Mundra Port in Gujarat, recent acquisitions include: 2015: Dhamra Port, Odisha. 2018: Port of Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu. 2020: Port of Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 2021: Port of Gangavaram, Andhra Pradesh. 2021: Port of Dighi, Maharashtra. Saying a clear strategy was at work, Ramesh said: Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha account for 93% of overseas cargo traffic from India’s non-major ports. Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram are the largest private ports in the south. The Adani Group has declared its goal to expand its market share to 40% by 2025 and is trying to acquire even more ports. Ramesh added: Do you intend to oversee the takeover of every major private port by your preferred business group or is there room for other private companies to invest? Is it prudent, from a national security perspective…that a company facing serious charges of money laundering and back and forth by offshore shell companies be allowed to dominate a strategic industry like ports? Ramesh continued: As with airports, your government has facilitated an Adani monopoly in the port sector using every means at its disposal. Ports conceded by the government were sold to the Adani group without a call for tenders. And where bidding has been allowed, competitors miraculously disappear from bidding. The tax raids appear to have helped convince the former owner of Krishnapatnam Port to sell it to the Adani Group. Is it true that in 2021 the public sector Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust bid for the Dighi Portin Maharashtra in competition with Adani but was forced to withdraw their winning bid after the ministries of shipping and finance changed bids opinion on the support of its offer? The third question in the series was: In general, port concessions are negotiated with special purpose entities for each port in order to segregate risks and protect assets. Yet many of these ports are now part of a single listed entity, AdaniPorts and SEZ. Was this transfer of assets done in violation of the model port concession contract? Have concession agreements been modified to accommodate Adanis’ business interests?

