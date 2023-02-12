Trump rips Rihanna before Super Bowl performance





(The Hill) Former President Trump slammed Rihanna on Thursday ahead of her scheduled Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday.

Without his ‘Stylist’ shed, be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT! Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump’s post came in response to a post on Rep. Ronny Jackson’s (R-Texas) social media platform saying Rihanna shouldn’t be the performer. Jackson slammed the singer for spray-painting criticism of Trump on a car at a ranch in Amarillo, Texas in 2020.

Rihanna and Trump have clashed before. She scored a legal victory over Trump in 2018 when her performing rights company, Broadcast Music Inc., told the then-president he could no longer use her music at his rallies.

After a Washington Post reporter tweeted that her music was blaring at a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, Rihanna replied: No longer will neither me nor my people be at or around any of these rallies. tragic.

Rihanna also voiced her criticism of Trump during his presidency.

In addition to Rihanna, musicians such as Pharrell Williams, Elton John and Aerosmiths Steven Tyler have asked Trump not to play their music at his rallies.

Rihannas is scheduled to perform at Super Bowl LVII halftime on February 12. The show will mark its first major public performance in years.

