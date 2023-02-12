Indonesian government continues to push character building program





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Character Building Center of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Puspeka) has initiated a cross-sectoral collaboration with several relevant government ministries and agencies as well as the UNICEF to support character building program. “The collaboration aims to synergize the Puspeka program with the objective of each sector,” the ministry’s general secretary, Suharti, noted in a statement on Saturday. This collaboration is undertaken with 17 government ministries/agencies, the National Commission on Violence against Women, the National Commission on Disabilities, the Indonesian Child Protection Commission and the United Nations International Fund for childhood (UNICEF). Programs related to cross-sector collaboration include building character through the Pancasila Student Profile (PPP) and eradicating bullying, sexual violence and intolerance, she said. It also involves an effort to build the spirits of unity in diversity, inclusivity and equality in education, family and community that are part of the education ecosystem. Cross-sector collaboration is very important for character building efforts because it will produce synergistic programs that can be implemented together. “Let us strengthen our cooperation, collaborate, share our experiences and work together to find solutions through programs that can be synergized,” she remarked. Meanwhile, the head of Puspeka Rusprita Putri Utami noted that a collaboration has become an important aspect in optimizing and spreading the implementation of character building and eradication of violence in the military units. ‘education. Related News: Main National Character Foundation to Deter Radicalism: VP Amin “Our duty going forward is collaboration. How can we remap the contributions that have been given and then be performed together in a more comprehensive character building program,” she said. National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Commissioner II, Rachmita Maun Harahap, welcomes the strengthening nature of the program-related collaboration across different sectors. She said that in the future the collaboration will hopefully continue to ensure inclusive education for the development of an inclusive Indonesia as per the mandate of President Joko Widodo. Prima Dea Pangestu, Assistant for Protection of Children in Special Situations of the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Welfare, also expressed the hope that this activity can create synergy between various character building programs. . Galuh Ibrahim of the Pancasila Ideology Education Agency (BPIP) said the character building program is part of efforts to create a safe and comfortable educational environment for all members of the school community, by especially the students. “School is not only a place of learning but also a laboratory of education. This should be reflected in every program implemented by the government by involving every element of society,” he said. -he adds. Related news: Character education begins at the family level: Ministry

