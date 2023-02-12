Prime Minister Modi mocks Congress, left for kushti in Kerala and dosti in Tripura | India News





AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress-left alliance of double standards for their kushti (struggle) in Kerala and dosti (friendship) in Tripura, lending weight to the BJP’s campaign to retain office with its first visit to the northeastern state for the February 16 assembly polls.

Beware the double-edged sword of Congress and left. They want to stop all regimes that benefit the people. Congress and the left only know how to betray the poor. They have countless slogans for the poor but have never understood or addressed their pain, he said.

Addressing two gatherings, first to Ambassador then in Radhakishorepur, Modi warned that any vote for Congress and the left would set the state back several years. Make sure every vote in Tripura goes to the BJP. Your right choice, lotus, will take Tripura to the next level of development and prosperity. You eliminated the leftists and you see the results today. Tripura receives a free ration, a full ration. The dreams of the poor, tribal communities, women and youth of Tripura have been crushed by the left and the Congress. They forced people out of Tripura, the prime minister said.

In 2018, the BJP won 36 seats in the 60-member assembly to end the lefts’ 25-year rule in Tripura.

In a veiled reference to BJP’s third rival, TIPRA Motha, Modi said: The opposition wants to split the votes. Some small vote-cutting parties are waiting for election results, hoping to get their prize. Those who have horse-trading dreams, lock them in their houses right now.

He also accused Congress and the left of creating divisions between tribes. The BJP has been working to resolve their issues, the prime minister said. BJP works to uplift tribes across India. We have rehabilitated over 37,000 displaced Brus from Mizoram to Tripura. Our government has introduced Kokborok in higher education. He said that the BJP government in the Center has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of tribal areas in the Union budget.

Referring to the fight against Covid, he said: In a state ruled by the left, many people suffered from Covid and died, but Tripura was safe because the BJP was working to protect people’s lives.

The Prime Minister said that houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana had been built for three lakh families, benefiting 12 lakh people, while five lakh poor had become beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and toilets had been built in four lakh houses of the state. Tripura’s first dental college was also built under the BJP government.

Modi said that in Gomati district alone, Rs 80 crore was credited to the bank accounts of about 40,000 farmers, without any cuts or donations. He said the BJP had liberated Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of chanda (donations).

The Prime Minister said there is peace in Tripura, job opportunities are increasing, as the left and the Congress have shattered the dreams of young people, forcing many to migrate. Listing the initiatives taken by his government, Modi said Tripura’s economy will benefit massively from the Act East policy and will soon become the gateway to Southeast Asia.

