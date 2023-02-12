Here’s what to read from left to right





We live in partisan times and our media habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to expand our collective vision with trials beyond the range of our typical selections.

FROM LEFT

From Lets Be Clear: Trump threatens to take his MAGA base and walk if he’s not the GOP nominee, by Kerry Eleveld in The Daily Kos at tinyurl.com/548dkujv.

The background, from the author: As weak as (Donald) Trump is today, that possibility still sends shivers down the spine of every Republican Party loyalist across the country.

Excerpt: Running as an independent isn’t Trump’s only way to condemn Republicans. If he doesn’t win the nomination, he could simply devote all his energy to trashing the candidate, the party and the GOP establishment, which his cronies already despise with incandescent rage. A simple media tour of the trash cans would probably be enough to get the party started. Trump also took time during a (recent) interview to remind listeners that none of his rivals were worth more than dirt until he brought them out of obscurity.

The United States does far worse than floating balloons in other countries’ airspace, by Branko Marcetic in Jacobin at tinyurl.com/7wn8srfp.

The context, from the author: Let’s assume, for argument’s sake, that the recently shot down Chinese balloon was indeed spying. The United States does not like other countries to spy on them, which the United States constantly does all over the planet.

Excerpt: It’s worth asking: How might other countries and people feel and what kind of effect might that have on how foreign people and governments feel about of the United States when the United States government does the same thing, but much more regularly and with deadly consequences. results? Under the US drone program, the US military regularly violates the airspace and sovereignty of other countries not by sending spy balloons, but by flying robots armed with missiles.

From Legalize Jaywalking! by Abigail Weinberg in Mother Jones at tinyurl.com/322hd7kz.

The background, from the author: If you walk regularly in an American city, you too have probably crossed a street against the signal or outside a designated crosswalk. Of course, you could say that crosswalks were created to protect pedestrians from potentially dangerous automobiles. But why would transgressing these limits become a minor offence? Thanks to a century-old auto industry campaign to get pedestrians off the streets, jaywalking is now, in most places, punishable by a hefty fine ranging from $68 in Seattle to $250 in New York.

Excerpt: This could be relegated to the realm of just being boring, but in fact there is a serious unfairness built into the process. According to research from multiple cities, surveillance of pedestrian behavior disproportionately affects low-income people and people of color. Also, making jaywalking an offense does not protect people. Today, a growing number of cities and states are removing these outdated laws from their books.

FROM THE RIGHT

From No, Slavery Did Not Create Capitalism, by Rich Lowry in The National Review at tinyurl.com/2r4n77vx.

The background, from the author: Slavery has been a fact of human existence throughout recorded history. Why did he suddenly create capitalism centuries ago in a few select places?

Excerpt: A new episode (of the 1619 Project on Hulu) is all about the idea that slavery created American capitalism and is about as subtle as the Disney+ cartoon, relying heavily on the commentary by Marxist scholar Robin DG Kelley. If there was any doubt about the radical agenda of the 1619 Project that pretended to be a neutral pursuit of historical truth, the Hulu show should remove it. He argues that, as (Nikole) Hannah-Jones says, our economic system has been founded on the buying and selling of black people. Marked by this heritage, American capitalism is still brutal and exploitative today. In fact, there is a direct line between the pre-war cotton plantations and the Amazonian warehouses of the 21st century.

Excerpted from China’s Most Influential Man, by John Mac Ghlionn in The American Conservative at tinyurl.com/5n7yak2s.

The context, from the author: Wang Hunings’ diagnosis of the West’s dysfunction has shaped 30 years of Chinese politics.

Excerpt: Theres a distinct difference between power and influence. The first allows an individual, organization or government to impose its will on others. The latter, on the other hand, is a much more subtle way of affecting the behaviors and attitudes of others. Xi Jinping is certainly the most powerful man in China, but not the most influential. That title goes to Wang Huning, a man who has shaped Chinese politics for decades, long before Xi rose to prominence. Without his work, China would probably not be the power it is today. Without its unique ideas, China probably wouldn’t pose such a serious threat to the United States. Relatively unknown outside China, Wang has been the country’s leading ideological theorist for more than 30 years.

Excerpted from Unserious People in a Serious Moment, by Noah Rothman in Commentary Magazine at tinyurl.com/3r5ky3s9.

The context, from the author: This is a serious moment. It would be nice if we had serious people in government who could figure it out.

The excerpt: It’s not every day that a gigantic self-propelled Chinese surveillance balloon crosses the continental United States, becoming a source of national curiosity and outrage before a Sidewinder missile fires it from the sky . The Biden administration has improvised its way through the crisis, leaving a variety of conflicting statements and unanswered questions in its wake. Before anyone does any more lunging moves, these questions need to be answered.

