Politics
Collaboration to revive tourism in Indonesia after the pandemic
Indonesia has abundant natural beauty stretching from Sabang to Merauke. The uniqueness and characteristics of each corner of the country offer their own charm to travelers from all over the world. In short, Indonesia is rich in tourist destinations.
From the western end, Aceh offers the tourist attraction Bukit Cinta or Love Hill with a distinctive culture. For those who want to experience a religious journey, the grandeur of the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque is definitely the right destination.
Continuing to North Sumatra region, tourists can enjoy various water-based natural tourist destinations such as Lake Toba, Lake Siombak and Dwi Warna Sibolangit Waterfall.
Meanwhile, the eastern region of Indonesia also offers interesting tourist destinations. The famous archipelago of Raja Ampat, for example, presents breathtaking panoramas for tourists who set foot in Papua.
The variety of Indonesian tourism does not stop only with its nature. The country is also rich in cultural customs. Many heritage traditions, arts and cultures also attract tourist visits. Moreover, various culinary choices with unique and interesting experiences of each tourist destination in Indonesia complement the country’s tourism industry.
With so many potential tourist destinations, the government has mapped out and focused on developing potential tourist destinations to become super priority tourist destinations.
The five super-priority destinations are Borobudur Temple in Central Java, Likupang in North Sulawesi, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Lake Toba in North Sumatra and Labuan Bajo in the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).
These destinations, according to the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, become one of the direct instructions of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in an effort to increase Indonesian tourism.
“President Jokowi asked us to first focus on developing five super priority destinations. We need to make sure that in the midst of a pandemic we can still improve, not only in terms of infrastructure but also in terms of the creative economy,” Uno said.
President Jokowi hopes the five super-priority destinations will grow and develop first before a similar thing is done in other tourist areas.
After the development of five super-priority destinations is completed, in the coming years, they will be expanded and developed into world-class tourist destinations.
The minister is optimistic that the target of developing these super priority tourist destinations will be achieved by the end of 2023 or mid-2024 at the latest.
Encourage domestic tourists
Indonesia, which consists of a group of islands, is united by the ocean. This condition is one of the challenges for the government to provide adequate tourism infrastructure, facilities and infrastructure in general.
Planes are one of the choice of travelers to enjoy the beauty of Indonesia from one island to another. This flying vehicle reduces travel time compared to other modes of transportation. However, planes are not always the first choice as they depend on airport availability and capacity as well as ticket price fluctuations.
Especially during certain seasons such as school holidays, Eid al-Fitr, Christmas and New Year, flight ticket prices may increase up to 100% of normal prices.
At the end of 2022, when the community activity restriction (PPKM) was revoked, the Jakarta-Bali ticket was observed at around Rp 1.6 million for economy class. Although, in normal times, ticket prices were between Rp 700,000 and Rp 900,000 per passenger in the same class.
The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, which oversees the tourism sector, is working to help stabilize commercial airline ticket prices by coordinating with the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights and ensure the availability of seats on several airlines.
This year, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is targeting the movement of domestic tourists to reach 1.4 billion.
To achieve this objective, the ministry and the related personnel will implement so-called rapid movement (gercep), joint movement (geber), and gaspol (work on all potential jobs) or even so-called 3G movements to revive domestic tourism, including understood with the ranks of the State Enterprises (SOE) Ministry responsible for the supply of aviation fuel.
Through these various efforts, the ministry hoped to be able to reduce the price of the avtur for domestic routes. At Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, the price of avtur, based on data from First One Solution, is said to have decreased.
From January 15 to 31, 2023, the avtur price was Rp 15,136.8 per liter for domestic flights and USD 0.88.2 per liter for international flights. While in the period from February 1 to 14, 2023, the price fell to Rp 14,947.59 per liter for domestic flights and increased to USD 0.88.9 per liter for international flights.
Regarding the price of air tickets which increased significantly, Minister Uno noted that this was influenced by the load factor, the availability of aircraft and the price of the avtur.
Contribution from Garuda Indonesia
The state-owned airline, Garuda Indonesia, is making a positive contribution to the recovery of the national tourism sector by gradually optimizing the frequency of various high occupancy air routes to major Indonesian destinations.
“We can ensure that when determining ticket prices, Garuda Indonesia always refers to the rules set by the government, especially regarding Upper Limit Fare (TBA) and Lower Limit Fare (TBB) policies. “said Irfan Setiaputra, Chairman and CEO of Garuda Indonesia.
In a prudent manner, the establishment of ticket prices is carried out by considering the ancillary aspects, namely aviation fuel, to maintain ticket prices in accordance with the regulations.
In line with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy trying to help solve the existing problems, the Ministry of Transport is also committed to improving the quality of infrastructure, one of which is at the airport Bali’s Ngurah Rai, which would be the busiest airport operated by the public airport operator, PT Angkasa Pura I (AP I), in 2022.
The airport is trying to expand its capacity to 35 million passengers a year, three times the current capacity.
“With Emirates Airline’s plan to operate the widebody Airbus A380 in mid-2023, there is a need to increase capacity, for example by extending the runway and developing terminals and aprons. , as part of our efforts to provide better service to passengers,” Transport Minister Budi Karya said. Sumadi said.
In addition, the Ministry of Transport has also pledged to increase connectivity in Bali, which is also a tourist magnet for Indonesia by linking the resort island with surrounding areas such as Lombok and Banyuwangi.
Regional development should also have a greater impact on the progress of the tourism sector, rather than the construction of a new airport.
By enhancing synergy and collaboration among relevant stakeholders, the Indonesian tourism sector is expected to revive after the revocation of the PPKM.
