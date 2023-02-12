Prime Minister Modi today unveils the first stage of the Delhi-Mumbai highway: here are the details





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Rajasthan Dausa on Sunday, officials from the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have announced.

The Sohna-Dausa section, which is expected to drastically reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to about three hours from the current journey of five hours and 40 minutes, will reduce the load on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and improve connectivity between Gurgaon , Nuh, Palwal and adjacent areas. Officials said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit the traffic management center near Sohna on the Delhi-Mumbai highway during the daytime. Another inauguration program was held at Hilalpur Tollgate in Nuh where Khattar will be present. An NHAI official said the Sohna-Dausa section is expected to open to traffic in the coming days following the inauguration. The highway between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan is the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai highway. Real estate developers predict that the highway will boost the area’s market, spur growth and lead to increased demand for residential and commercial projects. On Friday, Gadkari tweeted, Soon to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Sohna-Dausa section of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will provide a hassle-free 2 hour journey between Delhi and Jaipur. Earlier this week, Gadkari tweeted that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was the first expressway developed with a median of 21 meters on principles of lenient expressways allowing for inward expansion, and called the expressway an architectural marvel. . There would be over 40 major interchanges to provide connectivity to Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Surat and a 3 meter wide dedicated corridor for laying utility lines including fiber optic cables, pipelines and solar power generation, he said in the tweet. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 98,000 crore, the 1,380 km long Delhi-Mumbai highway will be the longest highway in India and will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The highway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to over 12-12.5 hours. The eight-lane controlled-access green highway can be extended to a 12-lane highway depending on traffic volume. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will have 94 roadside amenities including resorts, restaurants, food courts, dormitories, gas stations, trucker facilities, logistics parks, truck service helicopter ambulance for accident victims and a heliport, which will use drone services for businesses. Over two million trees and shrubs are expected to be planted along the highway. It is also planned that the highway will have animal overpasses to facilitate the unrestricted movement of wildlife and an automated traffic management system. The highway will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting at 500m intervals, with over 2,000 water refill points. For the construction of the highway, around 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be consumed, equivalent to the construction of 50 Howrah bridges, and the project is expected to generate 10 crore man-days of employment, Gadkari said in a tweet. Friday.

