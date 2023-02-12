‘He literally played Rihanna at his rallies’: Donald Trump trolled for saying Rihanna had ‘no talent’ and was nothing without her ‘stylist’





Seor Trump has struck again. And failed in the name of comedy. But again, what’s new? In the revolving doors of American politics, Donald Trump’s tenure as the 45th POTUS ended in 2021. As unceremonious and violent as that ending was, in its aftermath there was virtually no noise over the next two years, especially as Trump’s social media accounts were suspended and all activity on public platforms subsequently ceased. But the noise that had been at a minimum since January 2021 is back. And this time, it’s shouting annoyance at the goddess of music herself.

donald trump

Donald Trump’s comeback begins with the dismantling of Rihanna

The current socio-political atmosphere around the world has been anything but calm, though it was significantly less hilarious without Trump’s constant, unfiltered content. About 24 hours ago, Meta lifted its bans on the former president as he waddles amid political and legal controversy with the government. And while he has yet to make an appearance on any of the widely established platforms (including Twitter: ban lifted November 20, 2022), the politician has remained genuinely active on Truth Social.

Rihanna

Created by Trump Media & Technology Group and launched in February 2022, Truth Social under the ownership of Donald Trump serves as an alternative to Meta and Twitter. As expected, the uncensored content on the platform has been a subject of drama, the latest being its claims about Rihanna. Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday [12 February], Trump posted, Without his stylist shed, be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT! The reception of this version of his truth was not received very kindly.

Public trolls Donald Trump for lambasting Rihanna Rihanna

The widespread criticism of Donald Trump since Rihanna’s comment has people coming out of every nook and cranny to point out the flaws in his hypocritical statement. For one, Rihanna previously called for a ceasefire against Trump through Broadcast Music Inc. in 2018 when a reporter drew attention to the politician playing her music at a rally in Florida. The singer replied on Twitter, “Long longer neither I nor my people would ever be at or around any of these tragic gatherings.

In 2020, Rihanna and Trump clashed again when the former spray-painted a critique of the latter in graffiti on a Texas ranch. More recently, Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson pleaded for Rihanna not to perform at the Super Bowl citing her so-called offenses, to which Trump followed up with the negative review post. And some people didn’t like it kindly.

Donald Trump says he has no talent, but about 5 years ago he was playing Rihanna at his Trump rallies. She threatened him legally if he didn’t stop. LIAR!!!!!https://t.co/T0yjbhCWR3

— (@SweetCarmel77) February 11, 2023

I don’t remember anyone asking his opinion about anything.

— addie (@adahadzic03) February 11, 2023

this is such an adult baby i can’t pic.twitter.com/Tg8D0W0hA7

— chris (@chrisdudss) February 11, 2023

Rihanna has had more impact on American history than Donald Trump will ever have

— Renaissance World Tour (@w_x_l_t_r_p_c_k) February 11, 2023

not TRUMP speaking on TALENT pic.twitter.com/HBSlZDKt9o

— marley (@campbarbmarley) February 11, 2023

Rihanna’s vendetta against Trump playing her music, however, doesn’t just apply to the gender-defying singer. Over the years, big names in the industry like Elton John and Steven Tyler have also criticized Donald Trump and his use of their music at rallies. Now, with people coming out in unison to raise their heads against Trump, one can only wonder until Rihanna dropped the ball on Sunday to finally secure another win against him in a crushing 3- 0.

Source: Twitter

