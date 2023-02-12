Misogyny, jihadismImran Khan’s complex inner world shows where Pakistan is heading





Fourteen-year-old, a bit of a jerk, one of his ex-wives would later say, interested only in cricket, Imran Khan was faced with his first spiritual experience: Pir-ji, his mother’s religious adviser, was arrived to offer prayers and counsel. The woman was sitting on the ground with three or four of her disciples. his head covered by a chador, Imran later recalled. She never looked at me, I never saw her face. Although Pir-ji miraculously guessed that Imran had avoided Quran lessons, she proclaimed that the boy would be fine.

Although he did not know it then, the veil in which he gazed was the beginning of Imran’s ideological journey and his destiny.

For months, the city of God that the cricketer-turned-prime-minister promised to build has been disintegrating, torn apart by the storms he himself unleashed. The Pakistani government is struggling to salvage an International Monetary Fund bailout that Imran blew up in his final months in office. The jihadists he patronized bring the state to its knees.

Although Imran should have been discredited by the fall, he remains Pakistan’s most charismatic politician and confident that he can capitalize on the economic chaos in the snap elections he hopes to impose.

To understand where Pakistan is heading, it is essential to understand the complex inner world of Imran Khan. The misogyny and jihadism exemplified in a pointed interview with journalist Isaac Chotiner last week speaks to the religious anxieties and sexual neuroses of a generation of young men. The world offers them nothing but hardship. Imran Khan is living proof that heaven is possible.

Englishism and Islam

England, where Imran went to complete his studies, proved culturally traumatic: it was almost impossible for me to befriend the British, he recalls. The English culture we knew through our English school teachers, the books, stories and anecdotes of my parents’ generation had disappeared under a blitz of sex, drugs and rock and roll, he wrote in his 2011 book, Pakistan: A Personal History. Although Imran admitted that he was not particularly observant, he clung to my Muslim identity. The struggle not to be seduced by the counterculture was constant.

Along with prominent businessman Vikram Mehta, Imran would visit future Prime Minister Benazir Bhuttos’ lodgings at Lady Margaret Hall every Sunday, when she hosted an open house serving cheese and snacks all afternoon.

Former lover Kristiane Backer, MTV presenter, author and celebrity convert to Islam, revealed in her memoir that the competition between the zeitgeist and Imran’s inherited culture was a little more colorful.

I arrived at her apartment in an Azzedine Alaia yellow buttercup mini dress and a light summer coat, Backer recalls. Looking dashing in his pale blue shirt and navy dress pants, Imran complimented me, but then, to my amazement, he asked if I could keep my coat on throughout the evening. In Pakistani culture, women don’t show their skin, Imran explained. They dress modestly, and so do the men. At home, a woman can wear revealing clothes and lipstick, but when she goes out she should look conservative and demure.

This concern for traditional culture has not stopped Imran, according to Backer, from proposing that they live together.

The born-again Islamist

Some fifty years after meeting Pir-ji, Imran would eventually marry a woman strikingly similar to his mother’s chador-clad spiritual guide: the 1974-born mother of five and owner of carnivorous jinn Bushra Maneka, known among his circle of followers under the name of Pinki Pirni. After her divorce from British TV presenter Reham Khan and devastated by election defeat, Imran began visiting the spiritualist at her home in South Punjab. The path to power, she told him, was blocked by dark magic.

The solution found to the curse, according to Imran’s friend Aun Chaudhry, was to marry one of Bushras’ daughters. Imran refused, citing their age difference, at which point Bushra offered herself as a wife. Imran quickly married Bushra, then married her again, as the first marriage violated Islamic mandates on the length of separation necessary after a divorce.

Freudian nuances run through history. To his mother, he gives credit for a feeling of complete security. His total confidence in me gave me self-esteem. There are no similar words for any of the other women in his life. Even her god, steeped in the popular practice of seeking a spiritual guide, drew inspiration from her mother’s belief. Although religious, Imran’s father saw no need for Pirs.

Even as Imran was dating Backer, he had begun to show a deep interest in Islamic theology. He didn’t have time for mere personal opinions, she observes. What mattered to him was the word of God.

Like many new believers, the cricket star has become an enthusiastic proselyte. One day, as we were walking on an icy glacier, Backer recalls, Imran asked us a question: What do you think is the purpose of life? Life is a test, and at the same time a nursery for our future lives in eternity, Imran explained.

After his tumultuous marriage to aristocratic London socialite Jemima Goldsmith and a painful divorce, Imran hoped to bolster his credentials by marrying a more suitable wife. Even though the Reham-Imran wedding made it into the fashion magazines, the public reception was chilling. Imran was attacked for performing the wedding even as the families of 132 children killed in a terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar in December 2014 were in mourning: you were busy getting married without doing anything for my child, a cried an angry mother when the couple visited Peshawar.

Families organize the weddings, Imran told Chotiner. It wasn’t true, from one of his own marriages. The relationship between Jemima and Imran’s older sisters, according to ex-wife Reham Khan’s account, was strained. The sisters also did not attend her wedding to Reham.

The Armchair Jihadist

Imran’s interest in jihadism surfaced around the same time as his growing interest in the Afghan mujahideen in 1983, held at the five-star Cafe Royal Hotel on Regent Street in London. This was to be the start of his lifelong support for jihadism. A Saudi billionaire who had sacrificed a life of luxury to fight for the Afghan people was one who elicited particular admiration, Imran recalled in his 2011 book. It was Osama bin Laden. Later, as prime minister, Imran would call bin Laden a martyr.

The slogan of jihad is not always invoked out of religiosity, but often because of an attraction to war, something that turns ordinary men into superheroes, scholar Maleeha Afzal has insightfully observed that jihadism in Imran’s armchair is part of the same aesthetic as his sporting success, a signifier of the masculinity and virility to which his young male followers aspire.

Farhat Khan, also known as Farah Gogie, exemplified the kinds of redemption that piety could bring. Forced to earn a living by dancing at parties, Khan rose to a position of extraordinary power and wealth due to her involvement in Bushras religious circles. Together with her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, Farah moved to Imranshome.

Living in contemporary Pakistan in a globalized world is not much different from living under colonial masters. Islamism, she suggests, has positioned itself to respond to the identity crisis faced by an economically deprived cohort of young people, whose opportunities are closed off by class.

However, Imran also maintained a gullible attachment to popular Islam. After his first retirement from cricket in 1987, Imran visited a mystic with piercing eyes and a cheerful face. The mystic knew the names of Imran’s sisters, proof of his miraculous powers, as he didn’t look like the type of person who would enjoy cricket.

The relationship with his veiled wife, Reham noted, grew out of a lifelong obsession with the occult between them, the belief that rubbing black lenses into her genitals would ward off evil.

Imrans’ Sufism did not exist in a vacuum. After 9/11, according to scholar Muhammad Suleman, General Pervez Musharraf’s military regime politicized traditional Sufi orders, using them as a counterweight to Salafi-jihadi theology. Although Sufi orders like the Dawat-e-Islami held toxic views on women’s rights and were willing to kill in the name of God, they were seen as staunch partners of the state itself. Imran’s rise to power was facilitated by Canadian pop Islamist Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri.

It was part of the long instrumentalization of Islam by Pakistani leaders, from Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

For his young supporters, the losers of Pakistan’s inequitable modernity, Imran promises to rebuild the lost, idealized and functionalized society of Medina, write scholars Kainat Shakil and Ihsan Yilmaz. This version of the Prophet Muhammad’s pro-state would guarantee all its citizens housing, health care and jobs, as well as a masculinity that guarantees the subordination and availability of women.

The pleasures of the flesh and the pleasures of piety: Imran showed a generation that it is possible to have it all.

The author is National Security Editor, ThePrint. He tweets @praveenswami. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

