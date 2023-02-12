Jokowi Cycling observes the development of the city of Medan





President Jokowi rides a bicycle while observing the development of the city of Medan, North Sumatra, on Sunday morning. The city of Medan is considered to be experiencing many major changes.

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) rode a bicycle while observing the layout of the city of Medan, North Sumatra, on Sunday (12/2) morning, which he said would see many major changes in the over the past 1 to 2 years. “We see that maybe in a year or two there will be big changes (such as) the layout of Merdeka Square, the layout in Kesawan,” Jokowi said in a press release after making some bike that was broadcast on the official presidential election YouTube channel. Secretariat. The President said that he had carefully fulfilled various activities andeventthe location points of the arrangement will become landmarks of the city of Medan and encourage changes in the region in the past 1-2 years. Nevertheless, the Head of State stressed that this requires courage and the ability to integrate the various existing interests. “It takes courage because it’s about what, some want it, some don’t, some belong to BUMN, some are private, some are private. I think the difficult thing is to integrate it, but I see that he started, it will be very good,” he said. In his cycling activities to review the layout of the city of Medan, the president was accompanied by the governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi and the mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution. The previous president on July 7, 2022 announced the revitalization of Medan Merdeka Square with a revolutionary procession at that time. On January 14, 2023, Head of Housing Department Office of Medan City Cipta Karya Settlement Spatial Endar Sutan Lubis said that the first stage of Merdeka Square revitalization works covering an area of ​​4, 88 hectares is scheduled to be completed on February 16, 2023. The first step includes installingdrill pileor pile foundation and excavationbasementor basement. While the second phase of the revitalization will continue with funding sources from pure regional budgets 2023 and 2024. In addition to revitalizing Merdeka Square, Medan City Government also plans to reorganize the old quarter of Kesawan City which is slated to become an economic zone. On October 29, 2022, the Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (UKM) Teten Masduki inaugurated the Medan Bloc Post together with the Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution, which is one of the creative public spaces under the structuring of the Kesawan area. Read also : President: Corruption is at the root of various development problems

Editor : Lili Lestari Writer : Between

