Xi’s spokesmen lash out at ‘ridiculously juvenile’ Biden as 3rd unauthorized plane is shot down | United States | News





Xi Jinping’s propaganda machine has launched a mocking campaign to undermine President Joe Biden’s response to China’s surveillance efforts. The United States and Canada have so far shot down three unauthorized planes entering North American space this month, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon. But Beijing has maintained that China was not involved in either the balloon or the unidentified plane, calling Biden’s actions “laughably juvenile.”

A China Daily editorial accused the US military of being immature in its response to what it continues to claim is a civilian balloon. They said: “The Joe Biden administration’s handling of the China ball affair last week was intended to showcase America’s strategic strength amid fierce Republican attacks and low government approval ratings. American official. “But instead, it showed the world how immature and irresponsible — even hysterical — the United States has been in handling the case.” The article, which was also published in the People’s Daily, accused the US president of “overreacting” in an effort to quell waning voter support as well as mounting pressure from Republicans. READ MORE: Teenage girl found alive and pregnant in wardrobe a year and a half after missing from her home

He continued, “The United States should have handled the ball affair calmly and responsibly without being sidetracked by bitter domestic partisan politics, because a conflict between the two countries would be a disaster for the entire world.” Another state-run outlet, Global Times, went so far as to accuse Biden of masterminding the incident with a second unidentified plane in a desperate attempt to come across as tough on China. However, Canadian Justin Trudeau confirmed on Saturday that he too had authorized the downing of a hitherto unidentified flying object over the Yukon after it entered Canadian airspace. But the editorial was undeterred and mocked Biden for worrying about a “harmless” civilian ball.

The author of the article added: “Less than a week after an American fighter jet fired a missile and shot down a Chinese balloon, a totally innocuous civilian airship designed for meteorological use, the United States has shot down an unidentified object around Alaska on Friday on the orders of President Joe Biden. “Stuck in typical partisanship and ‘political correctness,’ White House orders become ridiculously juvenile. “The United States has made a good case that the F-22 is invincible when its enemies are balloons. Unfortunately, that’s how the United States does propaganda – bragging about shooting down balloons.” “Is the United States strong or weak? It seems damn difficult in the face of balloons, civilian airships and other innocuous objects. But faced with a real battlefield, the choice of the United States is to exhaust others.” DO NOT MISS :

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told a news conference in Ottawa that the object, flying at about 40,000 feet, was shot down at 3:41 p.m. EST, about 100 miles from the Canadian border. -American in the central Yukon. A recovery operation was underway involving the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP. The United States Federal Aviation Administration later said it had closed airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense operations. NORAD added that the shutdown, which lasted just over an hour, came after it detected “a radar anomaly” and sent in fighter jets to investigate. The plane did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits, NORAD said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that an object the size of a small car was shot down from the skies over Alaska. Officials could not say whether it contained surveillance equipment, where it came from or what it was used for. Kirby said he was shot down because he was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a ‘reasonable threat’ to civilian flight safety, not because he knew he was engaged in monitoring.

