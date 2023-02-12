Tripura Polls | PM Modi addresses campaign rallies in Tripuras Dhalai and Gomati districts





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a Vijay Sankalp rally for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, at Ambassa in Dhalai district on February 11, 2023 | Photo credit: PTI

On February 11, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that he would personally oversee the implementation of the BJP Sankalp Patra (manifesto) issued for the Tripura Assembly elections. Addressing two campaign rallies, he repeatedly called on people to refrain from voting for the Left-Congress alliance and retain the dual-powered government in the state for the pursuit of peace measures, development and well-being. Mr Modi spoke at the first of his four planned Vijay Sankalp rallies at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 87 km east of Agartala, and the second at Udaipur in Gomati district. He will travel to Tripura again on February 13. Assembly elections are scheduled for February 16. Mr Modi spent much of his speech lashing out at the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Congress, pointing out their alleged mismanagement, corrupt practices, oppressive anti-poor and anti- -tribals, their terrorist tactics and their division. policies in the past. People got rid of unbearable suffering in all spheres of life and business by installing the dual engine government in the 2018 assembly elections, he said. These parties have now joined hands for the thirst for power and are bringing back the dark chapter, he charged. In his call for votes, he made it clear that the BJP counts every vote and people should decide to vote only for the lotus. [the BJPs] symbol. Unlike Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the PM did not mention TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) in his two speeches but said a few smaller parties were also trying to divide the votes. He urged people not to fall prey to the political shenanigans of Congress and the left, and wondered how these parties fighting in the state of Kerala can be friends here for your welfare. This rapprochement is nothing but a ploy to hamper development frenzy, welfare and peace initiatives, and create complete anarchy in the state, he alleged. Modi said the dual-engine government was working to make Tripura an international gateway and hub and was committed to its overall development. In this context, he highlighted the HIRA (highways, internet, railways and airways) connectivity model and the Tri-Shakti development initiative. At the Ambassa rally, Mr. Modi spoke at length about the measures for the tribal people and said that the indigenous peoples have benefited immensely from these programs as development is now visible everywhere in Tripura. He also referred to his government’s success in ending the stalemate of refugees from the Mizoram Bru tribe after more than 23 years and providing them with a permanent settlement in Tripura.

