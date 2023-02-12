Turkiye earthquake raises questions over building standards – Reuters

ISTANBUL: The apartments they spent so long saving, decorating and making comfortable now lie under a pile of rubble after a massive earthquake hit Turkey. New and old buildings, some built only six months ago, have collapsed.

Others flatten out like concrete pancakes.

The full extent of the damage is unknown since Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake and relentless aftershocks, which sparked disaster in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll among Turks is increasing every day. At the same time, the same goes for why, in a country with multiple fault lines and a history of major tremors, the quality of construction is so poor that buildings crumble like paper.

Experts say Turkey has the regulations in place to prevent such a disaster. But they are only loosely enforced by construction companies, the largest of which are often close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Authorities say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or badly damaged in Turkey.

Since the first quake was so huge, some damage was to be expected, but not the kind of damage you see now, said Mustafa Erdik, a professor at Istanbul Bogazici University. Even if a building collapses, people can usually hide until searchers can rescue them, he said. But this time, he added, the buildings suffered a pancake collapse. The floors are piling up on top of each other, said Erdik, who is also part of Turkey’s Earthquake Foundation, which means the chances of being found alive are slim.

Poor quality material

So why did the buildings collapse? The causes are usually linked to the poor quality of the concrete, which is sometimes mixed with too much water and gravel, and too little concrete, according to Zihni Tekin, a consultant at Istanbul Technical University.

Other reasons include too thin steel rods to support the columns, which limits the strength of the buildings, the engineer said.

But Tekin also blamed engineers and architects for the low quality of education, despite the emergence of private universities throughout Turkey. Turkish officials have also made a bet to relax the regulations. Building regulations in Turkiyes, based on those in California, have been regularly revised since a 1999 earthquake in northwest Turkiye. The last revision dates from 2018.

On paper, the standards are being met, with contracts awarded to private firms to verify them, said Istanbul architect Aykut Koksal. But oversight of those deals is lax, he added, giving builders more latitude in whether or not to follow the rules.

Fury over negligence, greed

Cumbersome bureaucratic procedures also end up diluting who is responsible if or when something goes wrong, Erdik said. The procedures and the signatories are so numerous that in the end, it is difficult to identify who is responsible. To remedy this problem, he recommends imposing malpractice insurance on all actors, guaranteeing victims compensation from guilty contractors. It’s like that elsewhere in the world and it should be in Turkey, he said.

The blatant negligence and greed of some builders has sparked fury, especially after luxury apartments built in the past 20 years have crumbled like a deck of cards. Many hope that this earthquake will finally lead to better surveillance. The first legal complaint was filed Friday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, and others followed.

The real estate frenzy

What has particularly cringed is the emphasis Erdogan has placed on construction since his Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002.

The construction boom fueled substantial economic growth under Erdogan in the early years of his rule. Official figures show that the number of companies operating in the real estate sector has increased by 43% in 10 years, reaching 127,000 before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

With Erdogan promising to rebuild the affected area within a year, the housing frenzy is unlikely to slow. Many are speculating about the risk posed by high-rise buildings in Istanbul, which anticipates its own passive jolt.

But for Erdik, the main concern is the six-, seven- and eight-story buildings built by small businesses or even families themselves. He is not alone in fearing lax building security.

Since Monday, he has been receiving endless calls from promoters asking him to urgently assess their towers.

Posted in Dawn, February 12, 2023