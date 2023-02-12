Politics
Turkiye earthquake raises questions over building standards – Reuters
ISTANBUL: The apartments they spent so long saving, decorating and making comfortable now lie under a pile of rubble after a massive earthquake hit Turkey. New and old buildings, some built only six months ago, have collapsed.
Others flatten out like concrete pancakes.
The full extent of the damage is unknown since Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake and relentless aftershocks, which sparked disaster in Turkey and Syria.
The death toll among Turks is increasing every day. At the same time, the same goes for why, in a country with multiple fault lines and a history of major tremors, the quality of construction is so poor that buildings crumble like paper.
Experts say Turkey has the regulations in place to prevent such a disaster. But they are only loosely enforced by construction companies, the largest of which are often close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Authorities say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or badly damaged in Turkey.
Since the first quake was so huge, some damage was to be expected, but not the kind of damage you see now, said Mustafa Erdik, a professor at Istanbul Bogazici University. Even if a building collapses, people can usually hide until searchers can rescue them, he said. But this time, he added, the buildings suffered a pancake collapse. The floors are piling up on top of each other, said Erdik, who is also part of Turkey’s Earthquake Foundation, which means the chances of being found alive are slim.
Poor quality material
So why did the buildings collapse? The causes are usually linked to the poor quality of the concrete, which is sometimes mixed with too much water and gravel, and too little concrete, according to Zihni Tekin, a consultant at Istanbul Technical University.
Other reasons include too thin steel rods to support the columns, which limits the strength of the buildings, the engineer said.
But Tekin also blamed engineers and architects for the low quality of education, despite the emergence of private universities throughout Turkey. Turkish officials have also made a bet to relax the regulations. Building regulations in Turkiyes, based on those in California, have been regularly revised since a 1999 earthquake in northwest Turkiye. The last revision dates from 2018.
On paper, the standards are being met, with contracts awarded to private firms to verify them, said Istanbul architect Aykut Koksal. But oversight of those deals is lax, he added, giving builders more latitude in whether or not to follow the rules.
Fury over negligence, greed
Cumbersome bureaucratic procedures also end up diluting who is responsible if or when something goes wrong, Erdik said. The procedures and the signatories are so numerous that in the end, it is difficult to identify who is responsible. To remedy this problem, he recommends imposing malpractice insurance on all actors, guaranteeing victims compensation from guilty contractors. It’s like that elsewhere in the world and it should be in Turkey, he said.
The blatant negligence and greed of some builders has sparked fury, especially after luxury apartments built in the past 20 years have crumbled like a deck of cards. Many hope that this earthquake will finally lead to better surveillance. The first legal complaint was filed Friday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, and others followed.
The real estate frenzy
What has particularly cringed is the emphasis Erdogan has placed on construction since his Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002.
The construction boom fueled substantial economic growth under Erdogan in the early years of his rule. Official figures show that the number of companies operating in the real estate sector has increased by 43% in 10 years, reaching 127,000 before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
With Erdogan promising to rebuild the affected area within a year, the housing frenzy is unlikely to slow. Many are speculating about the risk posed by high-rise buildings in Istanbul, which anticipates its own passive jolt.
But for Erdik, the main concern is the six-, seven- and eight-story buildings built by small businesses or even families themselves. He is not alone in fearing lax building security.
Since Monday, he has been receiving endless calls from promoters asking him to urgently assess their towers.
Posted in Dawn, February 12, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1736719/turkiye-tremor-evokes-questions-over-building-standards
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkiye earthquake raises questions over building standards – Reuters
- Tripura Polls | PM Modi addresses campaign rallies in Tripuras Dhalai and Gomati districts
- In South Dakota, heart disease risk can be a matter of location and income
- Xi’s spokesmen lash out at ‘ridiculously juvenile’ Biden as 3rd unauthorized plane is shot down | United States | News
- BBC chairman Sharp made a big mistake by not disclosing the loan to Prime Minister Johnson, MPs say
- BBC chairman Sharp made a big mistake by not disclosing the loan to Prime Minister Johnson, MPs say
- Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- George Downes – Turkey and Syria earthquake: Mapping technology can help rescue workers. Here’s how.
- National Heart Awareness Month Joins Medical Advocates
- Tinsley throws no-no in college debut, Bruins Mercy Rule Twice
- Jokowi Cycling observes the development of the city of Medan
- US to test vaccine in poultry as bird flu deaths rise