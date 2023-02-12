Will not betray Imran Khan despite threats of arrest and political victimization: PTI vice president





NNA | Updated: Feb 11, 2023 7:34 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 11 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said he and his family will not betray Imran Khan despite “threats of arrest and political victimization for shift in loyalty,” Pakistan-based Dawn According to Dawn, speaking to reporters after visiting a returning officer as part of reviewing her nomination papers to contest a by-election for NA-156, Multan , on Friday, the former foreign minister said his son Zain Qureshi was receiving threats of arrest, but they would not change loyalties and are ready to be arrested by the courts during the “Jail Bharo” movement (arrest by the court). According to Qureshi, the Pakistani government and administration are trying to alter the election results, but the democratic forces would not allow the snatch vote. He said that it is the strategy of the PTI to resign from the assemblies and stand in the by-elections. The party will not leave the field vacant to candidates from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Qureshi said. doesn’t listen to the former Army chief, according to Dawn. He said the current economic situation in the country could not afford chaotic situations as these would further deteriorate the economy.

According to Qureshi, the government was involved in the massive change of administration to alter the results of the by-elections and this was a violation of the ECP’s code of conduct. Federico Giuliani in a recent report for Insideover said Pakistan is facing political turmoil amid a faltering economy following the arrest of Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry in the early hours of 25 January. , who called for his release. Many high profile journalists, political analysts and members of civil society expressed their concerns on social media about the detention of the former information minister and urged the government to avoid escalating the political situation . The arrest follows Chaudhry’s public criticism of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for allegedly planning the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI c leader Imran Khan, Insideover reported. He was sent in physical remand for two days in Islamabad, then received judicial remand for 14 days in a case of alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution.Chaudhry belongs to Imran Khan’s inner circle, and it is assumed that his arrest is just a precursor to what’s to come for other high-level PTI leaders, Giuliani said. (ANI)

