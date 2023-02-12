PM Modi to inaugurate 1st section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway with 360 degree cameras to cover 20 lakh trees: DETAILS





PM Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway on February 12. Photo: ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi–Mumbai Highway Sunday around 2 p.m. The first section of the highway will be open to the public after the inauguration. This will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around two hours. Prime Minister Modi will reach Dhanawada village in Dausa district by helicopter to inaugurate the 246 km stretch of the highway. According to reports, a total of six helipads have been constructed for the landing of VVIP guests. 360 degree cameras : The highway will be equipped with high-quality 360-degree cameras to capture every vehicle movement. These cameras will alert the control room if a vehicle stops for no reason. The siren will automatically give an intimation to the control room, and the driver will get the E challan right away. Solar panel : all the lights and cameras on the highway will work with the solar panel. According to reports, the estimated savings are nearly 300 million liters of fuel and 800 million kilograms of carbon emissions each year. 20 Lakh tree cover : The highway will have tree cover of 20 lakh trees with drip irrigation throughout the stretch. There will also be a rainwater harvesting system every 500 meters. Approvals: There would be 95 roadside amenities along the highway. These amenities include restaurants, dormitories, cafes, hotels, and trauma centers. These centers are built on both sides of the road. In the event of an accident, immediate assistance will be provided. The highway will have more than 2,000 water exchange points. Notably, the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the highway was developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore. Meanwhile, the cost of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is around 98,000 crore. It will be the longest in India with a length of 1,386 km. This will reduce the distance traveled between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% to 1,242 km from 1,424 km. meanwhile, the travel time between the two cities will be halved to 12 hours. The highway will cross six states – Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. The highway is expected to be completed by March 2023. Initially, it will be an eight-lane highway and will be expanded to 12 lanes later. The maximum speed of the vehicles will be 120 km/h. Notably, in the past 15 days, Prime Minister Modi is visiting the state for the second time. Earlier, the Prime Minister had traveled to Bhilwara district to reach out to the Gujjars. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a weak presence in eastern Rajasthan. In 2018, the BJP only managed to win 11 out of 58 seats in the region. There are a total of eight districts in eastern Rajasthan. The 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December this year.

