Imran Khan blames ‘negligence’ of security forces for rise in terrorism – Pakistan





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed the negligence of Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies for the increase in terrorist incidents in the country.

In an interview with Voice of America English aired Saturday, February 11, Imran addressed recent criticism surrounding the PTI government’s decision to negotiate with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ahead of its ousting.

He was responding to a question from the host, who asked if he still stood by the decision to greenlight the talks.

One of the reasons why terrorism has skyrocketed in Pakistan is that according to the National Counter Terrorism Authority, the time that was taken for negotiations with the TTP was used by this group to reorganize . These talks started when you were in power. Do you stick to your decision to give the green light to these talks, asked correspondent Sarah Zaman.

Well, first of all, what were the choices [the] The Pakistani government had to face once the Taliban took over and they decided on the TTP, and were talking about 30, [30,000] to 40,000 people, you know, including families, once they decided to send them back to Pakistan? Should we just line them up and take them down, or should we have tried to work with them to reinstall them, Imran replied.

He went on to say that his government had a meeting at that time and the idea behind it was the resettlement with the agreement of politicians all along the border, the former FATA region, the forces of security and the TTP.

But that never happened because our government left and once our government was removed from office, the new government lost its sights, he said.

The former prime minister said it was possible for the TTP to regroup and then wondered: So where were the Pakistani security forces? Where were the intelligence agencies? Couldn’t they see them regroup?

How could we be held responsible for their negligence, asked the head of the PTI.

In recent months, the public order situation in the country has deteriorated, with terrorist groups carrying out attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the breakdown of talks with the TTP in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting police in the KP and border areas with Afghanistan. The Balochistan insurgents have also escalated their violent activities and formalized a link with the banned TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, when 134 people lost their lives, a peak of 139% and 254 were injured in at least 44 militant attacks. Across the country.

More recently, more than 80 people, mostly cops, lost their lives in a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawars police lines.

The attack sparked a conversation about the causes of the rise of terrorism in the country. The incumbent government blamed the PTI, calling it flawed the decision of previous configurations to start a dialogue with the militants, which was never approved by parliament.

Need to bring Kabul to work with us

The PTI leader, while talking about Pakistan’s foreign policy and the relationship with the Afghan Taliban, stressed that the country must somehow get Kabul to work with us again and jointly deal with the issue of terrorism.

I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but do we want a repeat of what happened in Pakistan from 2005 to 2015, where Pakistan was sinking, suffering terrorism all along the Afghan border? I think we are not in a position to have another war on terrorism, he said.

The ex-prime minister added that whatever government was operating in Afghanistan, it was important for Pakistan to have good relations with them.

He recalled that he had done his best with the government of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Our interest is that having good relations with the Kabul government means that we have a 2,500 kilometer border with them. This means that if there are problems with terrorism, they will help us.

Imran also criticized outgoing foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying he had not even made a single visit to Afghanistan yet.

Bajwa had a close relationship with Shehbaz Sharif

Speaking about his relationship with the former army chief, retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ex-prime minister said that his government and the army were on the same page, which meant that we had the organized force of the Pakistani army to help us.

We worked together, and you know, Pakistan was considered one of the success stories of Covid-19.

However, Imran argued that General Bajwa favored some of the biggest crooks in the country and did not see corruption as a big problem.

He wanted us to work with them. What did that mean [was] granting them immunity from their corruption cases, he said, adding that General Bajwa has a very close relationship with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

And, for some reason, he conspired, and this regime change happened.

Imran added that the guiding principle of the checks and balances was that the elected government should also have authority. You cannot separate responsibility and authority. So, if the authority belongs to the chief of the army, [but] the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, no management system works, he stressed.

In response to another question, Imran said he was sure the new military leadership had realized that the regime change experiment had gone wrong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1736743/imran-khan-blames-negligence-of-security-forces-for-rising-terrorism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos