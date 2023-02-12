BBC chairman’s position shaky after critical report lent to Boris Johnson





Reuters BBC top man Richard Sharp BBC Chairman Richard Sharp’s position looks increasingly shaky now that a UK parliamentary committee has ruled harshly on a loan he arranged for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He remained silent about it when he was nominated for his position at the broadcaster a few weeks later. According to the committee, Sharp made “major errors in judgment” and failed to fully brief investigators. The committee won’t go so far as to demand Sharp’s resignation, but it should reconsider his suitability to chair. The parliamentary committee opened the investigation after an article in The Sunday Times newspaper. He wrote that Sharp had arranged an £800,000 loan for Johnson. The Prime Minister would have been in financial difficulty in 2021. Sharp would have guaranteed this loan when he was already in the process of applying to become chairman of the BBC. When the story came out, Sharp denied any conflict of interest. According to him, he was “just putting people in touch with each other”. “Broken Trust” Last week, several people involved appeared before the committee. Among them is the prime minister’s distant cousin and a friend of Sharp’s. It was he who had suggested to Johnson that Sharp vouch for the loan. In its inquiry report released today, the panel strongly criticized the BBC chairman’s failure to mention the loan in the application process. According to the committee, this has shaken confidence. There is also criticism of ministers who continued to support Sharp’s appointment, even when news of a possible conflict of interest became known. For example, current Prime Minister Sunak said Sharp’s appointment was transparent and prudent. Sharp says through a spokesperson that he regrets not fully briefing the committee. He also apologized to BBC staff for the distraction caused by the issue. An internal BBC investigation into Sharp’s actions is still ongoing.

