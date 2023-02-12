Death toll will double in earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, says UN chief





Rescuers pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble on Sunday, nearly a week after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria and killed more than 28,000 people. UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said he expected the death toll to at least double. after arriving in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the damage from the earthquake. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1).

8:49 a.m.: Visit of the Greek Foreign Minister to the Turkish region affected by the earthquake Greece’s foreign minister arrived in Turkey on Sunday to show support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake seven days ago, the ministry said, despite a long-running rivalry between the two countries over NATO. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was warmly welcomed by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to images broadcast on public television ERT, before boarding helicopters to visit the regions affected by the earthquake. His arrival marks the first visit by a European minister to Turkey since the earthquake. The two ministers are in Antakya, where Greek rescuers are taking part in search and rescue operations. 7:18 am: EU finds it “absolutely unfair” to be accused of not providing aid to Syria The European Union’s envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the bloc of failing to provide enough aid to Syrians following the devastating earthquake that struck entire swaths of Syria and Turkey last week. “It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when in fact we have been doing exactly that consistently for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis,” he said. EU delegation head Dan Stoenescu told Reuters. in written comments. 7:07 am: Death toll from Turkey-Syria quake tops 28,000, UN expects death toll to double UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said he expected the death toll to at least double after he arrived in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the damage from the quake. Tens of thousands of rescue workers roam the razed neighborhoods despite the freezing weather which has added to the misery of millions who desperately need help. Security concerns led to the suspension of some aid operations and dozens of people were arrested for looting or attempted fraud following the earthquake in Turkey, according to state media. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

