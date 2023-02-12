India on the trail of heritage and development: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the one-year celebrations to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 12, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

India expresses pride in its heritage with immense self-respect and affirms that it will strengthen its traditions while ushering in modernity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 12. Prime Minister Modi also said that the country’s policies and efforts are non-discriminatory and aim to serve the poor, backward and destitute first. Mr Modi made the remarks after the inauguration of celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of Arya Samaj, Dayanand Saraswati. The Prime Minister also unveiled the logo for the birth anniversary celebrations. Mr. Modi said that India was leading the world in the field of environment. He also said it was a matter of pride that India is chairing the G20 this year. “Today, the hugely self-respecting country expresses its pride in its heritage. The country confidently says that we will strengthen our traditions while ushering in modernity,” Modi said. The country is running on the rails of “virasat (heritage)” and “vikas (development)”, the Prime Minister said. Mr Modi said that when he talks about walking the “path of kartavya”, some people say he is talking about duties but not rights. “If this is my case in the 21st century, imagine 150 years ago what kind of difficulties Swami Dayanand would have had to face in leading the way in society,” he said. “The path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati brings hope to millions,” he said. Mr Modi called the occasion historic and said it was an inspiration for the future of mankind. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati has become a voice for the empowerment of Indian women and has launched a vigorous campaign against social discrimination and untouchability, he said. Mr Modi said today that the country’s girls are taking on major roles, from deployment in Siachen to piloting Rafale fighter jets. Born in 1824, Saraswati worked to counter the social inequalities then prevalent. Arya Samaj has played a key role in the country’s cultural and social awakening with a focus on social reforms and education, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The government is committed to celebrating social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions have yet to be honored pan-India, he said. From declaring Birsa Muda’s birthday as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a program commemorating Aurobindo’s 150th birthday, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded such initiatives from the front lines, the PMO.

