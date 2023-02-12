Trump team handed over more classified documents, laptop from Mar-a-Lago





Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has turned over several pages of documents with classified marks and a laptop containing electronic scans of those documents to federal investigators in recent months, a person familiar with the situation said.

The discounts took place in December and January, according to the person, who asked not to be named while discussing an ongoing investigation.

The Trumps team had hired outside investigators to search their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and other properties, the person said, and during a search in December they found the handle of pages with classification marks among several thousand pages of Trumps presidential diaries in one box.

Trump’s legal team notified the Justice Department at the time and turned the page, the person said. While declining to specify the location, the person said the box was not in the storage area where the FBI collected several thousand documents, including material with classified marks, during an authorized search. by the court in August.

In January, Trump’s team learned that an aide had scanned copies of the documents in the box, including the pages with marks, and provided that computer to the Justice Department, according to the person.

ABC News first reported the latest materials found at Mar-a-Lago. ABC and other outlets have previously reported that Trump’s legal team organized the additional search amid concerns the Justice Department has not turned over all classified documents in its possession.

The source also confirmed reports that an empty file found at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to federal investigators, but disputed the description that it had classified marks. CNN reported that the file was marked Classified Evening Briefing.

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the federal criminal investigation into whether classified information and other government documents were mishandled, as well as whether someone obstructed the framework of this investigation. Smith is also leading a separate investigation surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a second special counsel, Robert Hur, in January following the revelation that documents with classified marks were found at President Joe Bidens Delaware home and in an office he had used in Washington.

Garland said the White House attorneys’ office notified the National Archives of the discovery and the administration pledged to cooperate. Former Vice President

Representatives for Mike Pences later reported finding classified documents at his home, which they turned over to the National Archives. They said he was cooperating with the authorities.

Spokespersons for the Office of Special Advocates and Trump’s team did not respond to requests for comment.

