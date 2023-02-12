Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi’s busy four-day schedule in 5 states with more than 10,000 km distance | Details here

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a busy four-day schedule which has already started on February 10 with Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 public programs have been scheduled for him in different cities including Tripura’s Agartala, Maharashtra’s Mumbai, UP’s Lucknow, Bengaluru in Karnataka and Dausa in Rajasthan.

In just 90 hours, the Prime Minister will have traveled more than 10,800 km to speak in public meetings and launch multiple development initiatives for the benefit of citizens.

Take a look at PM Modi’s busy schedule

– February 10: Prime Minister Modi visited Lucknow and inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023 on Friday. He then traveled to Mumbai and flagged two Vande Bharat trains along with other road projects in the city. Later, he inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in the city, after which he returned to Delhi. During the day, he traveled a total distance of more than 2700 kilometers.

– February 11th : He traveled to Tripura on Saturday to address two public meetings in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur, and left the state for a return trip to the national capital on Sunday. He will cover a distance of more than 3,000 km during the day.

– 12 February : Prime Minister Modi will reach Delhi today and inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at the indoor Indira Gandhi Stadium here. He will then travel to Dausa in Rajasthan for the inaugural ceremony of various highway projects. It will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway. Prime Minister Modi will speak at two public meetings in Dausa and will travel directly to Bengaluru where he will arrive late at night. It will cover approximately 1,750 km in distance today.

– February 13: The Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bangalore tomorrow morning. From there, he will travel to Tripura, where he will address a public gathering in Agartala in the afternoon. It will then return to Delhi after covering a total distance of over 3,350 km.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-s-four-day-hectic-schedule-in-5-states-with-over-10-000-km-distance-details-here-11676168300206.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: