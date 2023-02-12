PM Modi’s busy four-day schedule in 5 states with more than 10,000 km distance | Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a busy four-day schedule which has already started on February 10 with Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 public programs have been scheduled for him in different cities including Tripura’s Agartala, Maharashtra’s Mumbai, UP’s Lucknow, Bengaluru in Karnataka and Dausa in Rajasthan.

In just 90 hours, the Prime Minister will have traveled more than 10,800 km to speak in public meetings and launch multiple development initiatives for the benefit of citizens.

Take a look at PM Modi’s busy schedule

– February 10: Prime Minister Modi visited Lucknow and inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023 on Friday. He then traveled to Mumbai and flagged two Vande Bharat trains along with other road projects in the city. Later, he inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in the city, after which he returned to Delhi. During the day, he traveled a total distance of more than 2700 kilometers.

– February 11th : He traveled to Tripura on Saturday to address two public meetings in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur, and left the state for a return trip to the national capital on Sunday. He will cover a distance of more than 3,000 km during the day.

– 12 February : Prime Minister Modi will reach Delhi today and inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at the indoor Indira Gandhi Stadium here. He will then travel to Dausa in Rajasthan for the inaugural ceremony of various highway projects. It will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway. Prime Minister Modi will speak at two public meetings in Dausa and will travel directly to Bengaluru where he will arrive late at night. It will cover approximately 1,750 km in distance today.

– February 13: The Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bangalore tomorrow morning. From there, he will travel to Tripura, where he will address a public gathering in Agartala in the afternoon. It will then return to Delhi after covering a total distance of over 3,350 km.