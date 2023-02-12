The BBC chief made a ‘significant error of judgement’ in arranging an £800,000 loan for Boris…

BBC chief Richard Sharp helped arrange an £800,000 loan guarantee for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Image: Getty



BBC chairman Richard Sharp made a ‘significant error of judgement’ in helping arrange an £800,000 loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a cross-party group of MPs have found.

Mr Sharp is expected to ‘consider the impact his omissions will have’ on trust within the BBC after he failed to tell MPs about his role in facilitating the loan when he applied for the post of BBC chairman.

They said his actions “constitute a violation of the standards expected of individuals” applying for significant public appointments.

Mr Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan, but admitted introducing Mr Johnson and his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial troubles, to the Firm.

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp.



Photo: DCMS Committee



A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he ‘regrets’ not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth ‘and apologizes’.

Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee backed his nomination.

“Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that material relationship, were significant errors of judgement,” the deputies said.

Learn more: Boris accuses BBC of ‘disappearing on its own merits’ as claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

Learn more: Secret summit to discuss ‘why Brexit isn’t working’ attended by Michael Gove and Labor MPs

The panel concluded: ‘Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.’

MPs also criticized current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other senior ministers who had highlighted their 2021 decision to endorse Mr Sharp.

‘The fact that ministers cited this committee’s initial report on the appointment of Mr Sharp as a defense to the process was followed, when we were not in full possession of all the facts that we should have had before us to arrive at our judgement, is highly unsatisfactory,” the MPs added.

MPs have said Richard Sharp’s role in arranging an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson could undermine trust within the BBC.



Image: Getty



MPs said there was an ‘unresolved issue’ as to why Cabinet Secretary Simon Case believed Mr Sharp had himself given financial advice to Mr Johnson and called the Cabinet Office to “clear up the confusion”.

“Mr Sharp denied ever giving financial advice to the then Prime Minister, but was unable to explain the Cabinet Office’s decision to issue a memo to the Prime Minister advising him not to ask further financial advice to Mr Sharp given his imminent appointment as BBC Chairman,’ the MPs said.

Richard Sharp was appointed chairman of the BBC when Boris Johnson was prime minister.



Image: Getty



Boris Johnson has previously dismissed claims that Mr Sharp helped him secure an €800,000 loan as ‘absolute nonsense’ and accused the broadcast company of ‘vanishing on its own merits’.

Mr Sharp had asked a review panel to look into potential conflicts of interest over claims he helped former Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Speaking to Sky News in January, Mr Johnson said: “It’s a bunch of complete nonsense – utter nonsense.

“Let me just tell you that Richard Sharp is a wonderful, wise man, but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that 100 ding dang sure.” This is just another example of the demise of the BBC. foundation.”