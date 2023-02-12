President Erdogan vows to crack down on looters in earthquake-hit Turkey





Reports of looting of damaged shops in Turkey are beginning to circulate after Monday’s massive earthquake devastated large areas of the country’s southeast. Video footage shows angry shopkeepers chasing a man suspected of theft in the southern city of Antakya. And looters aren’t just looking for essentials, they’re also taking expensive consumer items. “There is a phone store near mine where all the phones were stolen,” says local shopkeeper Nizamettin Bilmez. Supermarkets are okay. If people come to take diapers, food and drinks, it’s normal because no help has arrived for one or two days. People can come without any problem. But some people are strange, they come to take a stove or a coffee machine. According to state media, Turkish security teams arrested at least 98 looting suspects on Saturday, seizing more than 10,000 as well as numerous consumer items. Anger over poorly enforced building regulations Turkish authorities have also issued 131 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed due to Monday’s earthquakes. Even though Turkey has, on paper, building codes that meet today’s earthquake engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced, which is why thousands of buildings have collapsed sideways or crashed into residents. . The detentions could help direct public anger at builders and contractors, diverting attention from local and state officials who have allowed substandard construction to take place. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, already burdened by an economic slowdown and high inflation, faces legislative and presidential elections in May. Addressing reports of looting in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised the culprits would be dealt with “firmly”, saying a state of emergency declared in ten affected provinces would allow authorities to act to prevent new incidents. Click on the video above to see more.

