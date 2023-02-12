PM Modi on the 200th anniversary of his birth





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. The Prime Minister said the path blazed by Swami Dayan and Saraswati brings hope to millions at a time when the 21st century is unstable due to many conflicts. pic.twitter.com/BpLHb0A2Ik — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2023 Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. Here are the best quotes from PM Modi’s address – This is a historic moment, an opportunity to write history for the future. – Maharishi Dayanand ji believed that we should be the ones who move the world forward towards development. – It is my luck that I was born in the land where Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was born. – Maharishi Dayanand ji introduced himself and revived the understanding of Vedas in society. Today, the country proudly calls for ‘pride in our heritage’. – Maharishi Dayanand ji also emerged as a logical and effective voice against the stereotypes that had flourished in society against women. He started the movement for women’s education. – Today, girls can freely pursue their studies, girls are deployed in Siachen and they fly Rafale fighter jets. – Service to the poor, backward and oppressed is the primary ‘yajna’ for the country today. – The country is now convinced that it will bring modernity and also strengthen its heritage. – Swami Dayanand Saraswati has kindled patriotism in the hearts of many freedom fighters. Thousands of them were inspired by Maharishi Dayan and Saraswati. – Maharshi Ji has launched a strong campaign against social ills like discrimination and untouchability. Evils falsely attributed to religion, Swami Ji eliminated them in the light of religion itself. – Swami Dayanand Saraswati not only made a journey but established the institutional foundation of his thoughts. He institutionalized his belief and established several institutes that work for the welfare of society. – In the Amrit Kaal, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birthday came with sacred inspiration. – Maharishi ji was a student of the Vedas and a saint of the Gyan Marg. India is leading the world in the quest for sustainable development. – The ideals and values ​​for which he spent his life and gave us the elixir of life after drinking poison. May it give continued inspiration and strength for the welfare of Mother India Bharti and millions of her countrymen in times to come. – Arya Samaj can play a big role in promoting these modern ideals based on ancient wisdom – Arya Samaj has the heritage of Swami Ji’s teachings and the country expects a lot from every ‘Arya Veer’

