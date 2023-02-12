Politics
LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates first section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway, to bring Delhi and Jaipur closer by 1.5 hours
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the nation’s capital today at 11 a.m. The Prime Minister performed puja and yagna on this occasion.
After that, he will travel to Rajasthan, to inaugurate the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai, Sohna-Dausa highway, and lay the foundation stone for road development projects worth more than 18,100 crores.
PM Modi is expected to arrive in Dausa around 3pm today. After speaking at two public meetings in Dausa, he will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will arrive late at night, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km in the day.
Stretching for 246 kilometers and developed at a cost of over 12,150 crore, the Sohna-Dausa section will reduce the current travel time between the two major cities from the current 5 hours to just 3 hours, decongest the Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 highway and give a major boost to the economic development of all the region . Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest highway with a length of 1,386 km.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meanwhile accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of politicizing Modis Dausa’s visit by organizing a public meeting, which the Prime Minister will address , near the place.
Follow all updates here:
-
February 12, 2023 4:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi addresses a rally at Raj’s Duasa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Dausa in Rajasthan.
-
February 12, 2023 4:03 PM IST
After the launch of the highway, the Prime Minister visits an exhibition on national highways
-
February 12, 2023 3:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi to address rally in Dausa soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address a public rally at Dausa in Rajasthan.
-
February 12, 2023 3:50 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari on the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the highway
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted after the launch of the highway.
-
February 12, 2023 3:44 PM IST
This year’s budget provides 10 lakh for infrastructure: PM
-
Feb 12, 2023 3:31 PM IST
PM begins speech after launch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech after the launch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.
-
February 12, 2023 3:21 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates first section of Delhi-Mumbai highway
PM Modi inaugurates the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway, to bring Delhi and Jaipur closer by 1.5 hours.
-
12 Feb 2023 3:13 PM IST
Collection of Rajasthan leader’s addresses via video conference
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot begins collecting addresses via video conference.
-
12 Feb 2023 3:11 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recalls words of former US Prez John F Kennedy
Nitin Gadkari recalled the words of John F Kennedy that America’s roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because America’s roads are good.
-
February 12, 2023 3:07 PM IST
Haryana CM joined via video conference
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar begins his speech via video conference.
-
12 Feb 2023 3:05 PM IST
Broke six world records with this highway
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry had broken six world records in the development of the Delhi Mumbai expressway.
-
February 12, 2023 3:02 PM IST
Union Min Nitin Gadkari addresses the rally
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the assembly, briefs on the country’s future mega projects.
-
February 12, 2023 2:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi praised during visit to Dausa in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being congratulated by the traditional safa of Rajasthan.
-
February 12, 2023 2:55 PM IST
Watch live: PM to inaugurate first section of Delhi-Mumbai highway
-
February 12, 2023 2:51 PM IST
The Sohna-Dausa section will cover 160 km in Haryana
The Sohna-Dausa section will cover 160 km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It will cover 11 villages in Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in Nuh district.
-
February 12, 2023 2:38 PM IST
Delhi-Mumbai highway will be 1,380 km long
> The section between Sohna and Dausa is 246 km while the entire Delhi-Mumbai highway linking India’s two major cities will be 1,380 km long.
>The Sohna-Dausa section will become an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur highway.
-
February 12, 2023 2:27 p.m. IST
Maharishi Dayanand ji fought against discrimination against women, launched a campaign for their education
Prime Minister Modi said: “Maharishi Dayanand ji also emerged as a logical and effective voice against the stereotypes that had flourished in society against women. He fought against discrimination against women and launched a campaign for the education of women.Efforts were made to return our history and traditions At that time, the efforts of Maharishi Dayanand ji appeared as Sanjeevani in the society and rejuvenated it.
-
Feb 12, 2023 1:56 PM IST
Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Haryana CM, Labor Ministers present at the scene
-
Feb 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari inspects the DME control room
Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway control room in Sohna, Haryana ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration of the first section of the highway. Delhi Mumbai highway.
-
February 12, 2023 12:36 IST
Dayanand Jayanti an inspiration during Amrit Kaal: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi has called Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birthday an inspiration as India celebrates Amrit Kaal.
Today, the country’s girls also fly Rafale fighter jets. Uplifting the poor and marginalized has become the top priority, the prime minister said. Learn more
-
12 Feb 2023 12:26 IST
‘Dayanand Saraswati – a voice for mahila shakti’: PM Modi
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati revived the understanding of the Vedas, became a voice for women’s empowerment in India and launched a campaign against social discrimination, untouchability and many other evils. His efforts to tackle inequality have become society’s sanjeevani, Prime Minister Modi says
-
February 12, 2023 12:16 PM IST
An Opportunity to Make History: PM Modi
Maharishi Dayanand believed that we should lead the world towards development. The path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati instills hope in millions. This occasion is an opportunity to create history: PM Modi in his speech at the 200th jayanti celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati
-
February 12, 2023 12:01 IST
PM Modi addresses the rally
Prime Minister Modi begins his speech at the rally on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of social reformer Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.
-
Feb 12, 2023 11:57 a.m. IST
PM Modi unveiled logo to mark founder Arya Samaj’s 200th birthday celebrations
-
February 12, 2023 11:21 am IST
Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th jayanti celebrations begin
PM Modi during Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th jayanti celebrations held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Learn more
-
February 12, 2023 10:40 am IST
PM Modi inaugurates Dayanand Saraswati’s birthday celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off year-long celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birth anniversary in Delhi
|
