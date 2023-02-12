Freeport flood and landslide, 14 employees successfully evacuated





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) Chief Executive Officer, Tony Wenas, revealed that the current conditions in the Tembagapura region, particularly in the MP 74 plant area, are well under control. “Since last night, we have continued to make cleanup and recovery efforts safe and on a priority basis, so operations should return to normal,” Tony said, Sunday (02/12/2023) . Flash floods and landslides hit the mining area of ​​PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) in Tembagapura, Timika yesterday, Saturday (11/9/2023). Following this disaster, several parts of the mill-concentrating plant suffered mudslides and several sections of the mine road were damaged. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Tony is grateful that there were no reports of casualties from this incident. “We prioritize the safety of all employees on duty at the site,” he added. Earlier, Papua Regional Police Public Relations Chief Kombes Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said 13 employees were currently trapped in the work area. Until now, employees would still wait for the evacuation process. In Sag Mile 3 above the Amole Mill 74 store, there are approximately 13 employees who are trapped in the work area and need to be evacuated,” he said. Tony revealed that 14 employees were detained and PTFI’s Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) team had been activated to take the necessary action. “PTFI has recovered and evacuated 14 employees who were being held in the office building, and they are in good health,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi claims he was opposed to going to the Freeport mine, what’s up? (ha/ha)



