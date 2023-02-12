BBC chairman Richard Sharp made mistakes on Boris Johnson loan





A parliamentary committee has said that Richard Sharp, the chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), made major errors of judgment by failing to disclose his role in a loan to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, putting jeopardize public confidence in the information network. This month Sharp was asked by the Committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help arrange $964,960 (800,000) for Johnson – who served as Prime Minister when Sharp has applied for his job as head of the BBC, a report by the Bloomberg news agency said on Sunday (February 12). According to a separate report, the committee asked Sharp to consider the impact his actions would have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process. Sharp was also quizzed by the committee two years ago on whether he should get top spot at the BBC. Damian Green, acting chairman of the DCMS committee, said: “Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the role of chairman of the BBC, reported Bloomberg on Sunday. Sharp is a Conservative Party donor and has given more than $482,500 (about $400,000) to the Conservatives. He also has ties to current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as they both worked at Goldman Sachs at the same time. On Tuesday February 7, the BBC chairman told the DCMS committee that he had acted in good faith and was only the intermediary for the loan. Sharp added that he had not offered financial advice to Boris Johnson but regretted the distraction caused by the matter at the BBC. By not recusing itself from participating in the loan or disclosing it to officials, the committee was left without all the facts necessary to fully consider Sharp’s suitability as a candidate. Recently, Richard Sharp made headlines for saying he owned UK property through offshore jurisdictions. According to a Guardian report last month, Sharp is the beneficial owner of a £4million London flat held through a Jersey-based trust. But a spokesperson said the apartment in question was his elderly mother’s home. Mr Sharp is a British citizen, domiciled in the UK and has always been meticulous about always paying the full amount of tax here,’ the spokesperson said. ‘Like many parents, he has thought about how to provide for his children upon his death. This arrangement is not about a personal tax benefit for him as he pays more tax in the UK under this arrangement, but about him planning to support his children,” the spokesperson added. . (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

